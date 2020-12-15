With the new mask mandate put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order two weeks ago, local law enforcement agencies have yet to respond to any violations or complaints of those not adhering to the new mask rules.
Just before Thanksgiving, Cooper expanded the previous mask guidelines to further curb the spread of COVID-19 so that masks were required for all, “regardless of one's perceived ability to maintain physical distance of at least six feet,” the executive order said.
As far as enforcement of the executive order, law enforcement agencies were asked to cite individuals and businesses for not wearing or enforcing the mask mandate.
“If someone is not wearing a mask in a business, we will assist the business. Generally it’s not like we are having our officers go out there looking for violations,” Pinehurst Police Chief Glen Webb said.
“These businesses are private property and it is well within their rights to ask customers to follow the guidelines. It’s just the same as requiring people to wear a shirt and shoes.”
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said no businesses have called to report customers that refuse the mandate, and that he believed the situation would more than likely not reach the point of arresting a violator.
“We’re going to respond and what we’re going to do, if they don’t leave on their own, they will be arrested for trespassing,” Fields said.
Under the executive order, violators are punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor.
The day-to-day of law enforcement officers has changed with the mandate, since are required for all indoor settings.
“We are wearing our masks a lot more. Before I will say we were a little lax, but now we are wearing them constantly, even in our patrol cars,” Aberdeen Police Chief Carl Colassaco said. “We still haven’t stopped answering calls and doing so with masks on.”
Fields said that he has told his deputies that masks are required when bringing someone to the Sheriff’s Office in a patrol car and that decisions should be made in their own best interests while out on patrol.
“We encourage our guys to utilize safety out here as well as looking out for themselves out here,” he said. “If they are out in the public, to honor what the business owners want, if they require a mask, then I urge them to put a mask on.”
In Pinehurst, Webb said that masks were already required for any officer who engaged in the public to help prevent the chance of an outbreak in their department.
“We can’t shut down our police department for two weeks because of an outbreak,” Webb said.
The executive order was set to expire on Friday, but was extended with Cooper’s newest executive order last week.
