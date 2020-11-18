TEASER Courthouse

The Moore County Courts Facility building in Carthage.

 PHOTOGRAPH BY JAYMIE BAXLEY/THE PILOT

Jury trials in District 19D have been postponed until next year as coronavirus cases continue to climb in Moore and Hoke counties.

Judge James Webb, senior resident superior court judge for the district, had planned to resume jury trials in both counties this month. In an email on Wednesday, he announced that the trials will be delayed “in the interest of public safety.”

The decision was made following the launch of the state’s COVID-19 County Alert System on Tuesday. Developed by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the system uses color-based tiers to identify counties where the virus is spreading most aggressively.

Moore County is included in the orange tier, meaning the area is experiencing “substantial community spread.” Hoke is among only 10 counties assigned to the red tier, which denotes “critical community spread.”

Writing in the email, Webb said individuals who had been summoned for jury duty later this month and in December are dismissed. Jury trials are expected to resume in the district on Jan. 4, he said.

Kent Misegades

Oh no, not the orange tier! How Orwellian. It sounds like a Woody Allen comedy. The next thing you know, our phones start sounding alarms - Duck and Cover! Life in a Democrat Governor's funny farm.

