More than 1,000 doses of the single-shot coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson arrived in Moore County this week.
The doses were sent to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, which has been administering shots to eligible residents during semiweekly clinics at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst. Emily Sloan, director of public relations for FirstHealth, said the hospital will begin using the vaccine next week.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday. Unlike previously authorized products from Pfizer and Moderna, the vaccine requires only one shot and does not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures.
While the other vaccines performed slightly better in clinical trials, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was still shown to be more than 80-percent effective in preventing severe illnesses.
“It’s highly effective in keeping a person out of the hospital and it’s also been 100-percent effective in preventing deaths,” Robert Wittmann, director of the Moore County Health Department, said during a presentation to county commissioners on Tuesday. “It’s a darn good vaccine.”
The health department has been vaccinating residents by appointment in Carthage. Matthew Garner, public information officer for the department, said his agency has not yet received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The state hasn’t told us exactly when we can expect a shipment but early indications are that it could be later this month or early April,” Garner wrote in an email.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show that 13,313 local residents, or about 13.6 percent of the county’s population, had received both doses of the two-shot vaccine as of Friday. Over 10,500 residents are waiting for their second injection, which must be administered three to four weeks after the first dose.
Vaccinations Ramp Up
Residents are no longer required to pre-register for shots in Moore County.
Beginning Tuesday, any individual who is currently eligible for vaccination can simply call 910-947-SHOT to schedule an appointment through the health department. The agency is administering doses on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at its Carthage office and at the neighboring Agricultural Center building.
“The number of appointment slots will be based on the amount of vaccine doses on hand,” the health department said in a news release announcing the new process. “Appointments will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.”
The department is expected to receive 600 doses of the two-shot vaccine next week.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas plans to launch an online portal for self-scheduling vaccinations at the Fair Barn. Eligible residents will soon be able to sign up for vaccination by completing a questionnaire at firsthealth.org/shot.
Other businesses in Moore County have been receiving limited shipments of vaccine. Pinehurst Medical Clinic, Seven Lakes Prescription Shoppe, Walgreens and Harris Teeter are each expected to get 100 doses next week.
Eligibility Expanded
All frontline essential workers in North Carolina became eligible for vaccination on Wednesday. Some of the newly eligible individuals include:
• Police officers, firefighters and paramedics
• Security guards and detention officers
• Restaurant, pharmacy and grocery store employees
• Farmers and people who work in food processing plants
• Mail carriers and other postal workers
• Social workers, court workers and people who work in homeless shelters
• Veterinarians and their staff
• Mechanics, public transit drivers, DMV employees and workers who maintain highway infrastructure
• Instructors and support staff at colleges and universities
• Clergy and elected officials
Vaccinations remain open to previously eligible residents including frontline health care workers, people in long-term care facilities, K-12 school employees and all adults age 65 and older. On March 24, the state plans to expand eligibility to individuals with medical conditions and residents of “certain congregate settings.”
Testing Continues
Drive-thru testing events are scheduled every Friday this month at the Moore County Health Department.
Tests will be administered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 12, March 19 and March 26 at the agency’s office in the 700 block of Pinehurst Avenue in Carthage. Each event is free to residents through a partnership between the health department and Goshen Medical Center of Faison. Individuals must register in advance by calling 910-267-2044.
Over 8,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, with about 10 percent of those cases added in February. The county is approaching the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed case, which involved a Southern Pines gynecologist who tested positive on March 18, 2020.
At least 177 coronavirus-related deaths have been linked to the county since April, according to DHHS.
