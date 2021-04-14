Johnson & Johnson
Photograph courtesy Johnson & Johnson

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has halted administration of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.

Six cases involving women who developed rare and severe blood clots after receiving the vaccine have been reported in the United States, prompting a joint statement Tuesday from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Attributed to Drs. Anne Schuchat and Peter Marks, the statement recommends “a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution.”

Officials are studying the possible link between the blood clots and the vaccine, which has been administered to more than 6.8 million Americans since March 2.

In the meantime, Gov. Roy Cooper is urging North Carolinians to “get their shots as quickly as possible with the two other vaccines” developed by Pfizer and Moderna. Unlike the one-dose product from Johnson & Johnson, those vaccines require two injections, administered weeks apart, to be fully effective.

“Vaccines are one of our most important tools to beat this pandemic and it’s good that the system is working by using an abundance of caution,” Cooper said in a statement shared on Twitter.

A total of 28,026 people in Moore County had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. Only 1,100 residents, or less than 4 percent, received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine

Those shots were all administered by FirstHealth of the Carolinas. Emily Sloan, director of communications for FirstHealth, said the company used its first and only shipment of the vaccine during a clinic on March 11 at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst.

Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, said the state never sent the vaccine to his agency, which is giving shots by appointment at its office and at the neighboring Agricultural Center building in Carthage.

To receive an appointment, residents must call (910) 947-7468 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The hotline is not staffed on Mondays or weekends.

FirstHealth is holding twice-a-week vaccination clinics at the Fair Barn. Appointments must be scheduled online at schedule.firsthealth.org.

Over 8,500 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, and at least 188 residents have died of the disease.

