Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, was named the agency’s interim director on Friday.
His appointment was announced following a closed, virtual meeting of the Moore County Board of Health, which oversees the health department. Garner will be stepping into the position previously held by Robert Wittmann, who plans to retire at the end of the month. Wittmann had led the health department since 1985 and is the longest-serving director in the department’s 93-year history.
Tommy Jarrell, former director of the Richmond County Health Department, has been tabbed to assist with the transition. Jarrell, who retired from Richmond County in May, will be working part-time as a consultant, according to Betty Goodridge, an at-large member of the health board.
Applications for Wittmann’s permanent replacement will continue to be accepted by the board through Dec. 31.
The change in leadership comes as Moore County is experiencing a post-Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases, with over 160 new infections and four coronavirus-related deaths confirmed this week by the health department.
The agency has recorded over 400 new cases in just the first half of December, surpassing the number of infections reported during the entire month of November. Nearly 14,500 cases have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.
At least 260 of the county’s infections, or about 1.8 percent, have been fatal. Four of those deaths were first announced last week by the department.
Garner said the deceased individuals include:
• A man older than 75 who died on Dec. 8;
• A woman in the “50 to 64 age group” who died on Dec. 9;
• A woman in the “65 to 74 age group” who died on Monday;
• A woman in the “50 to 64 age group” who died on Tuesday.
For the seven days ending Thursday, the county saw a rolling, daily average of 26 new infections, up from a daily average of 20 cases on Dec. 3. The local positivity rate for coronavirus testing stood at 11.1 percent on Thursday, much higher than the statewide average of 7.1 percent.
Despite the county’s worsening trends, the pace of vaccinations has stagnated. Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that about 54 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday — the same percentage reported at the beginning of December.
If counting only adult residents, about 65 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, but the county is still lagging behind the state overall. About 69 percent of all North Carolinians older than 18 are fully vaccinated, according to DHHS.
On Tuesday, the local health department announced that it will begin offering booster shots to vaccinated teenagers aged 16 and older. The shots had previously only been authorized for people aged 18 and older.
Appointments for coronavirus vaccinations and boosters can be scheduled by calling the Moore County Health Department at 910-947-7468 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
(3) comments
Congrats Matt! Great choice. Hope you get the permanent position Matt.
John Misiaszek
The Moore County Health Board could not have made a better selection for someone to provide guidance and stability during this transition than Tommy Jarrell. He brings vast experience and professionalism and will be a stabilizing force for the department. Good choice!
I got my first two covid vaccinations and my booster shot at the Moore County Health Department. I would like to compliment them on their handling of it. It was easy and all of the folks working were very nice. I'm sorry to see the cases on the uptick - I'm not anxious to go out and prove that they work, though.
