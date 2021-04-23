With the majority of older adults in Moore County now vaccinated against COVID-19, the average age of hospitalized residents has decreased.
At FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, the median age of COVID-19 patients was 69 when infections peaked in January. The median age for April was 61 as of Tuesday.
“We have seen a slight decrease in the median age of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and we expect that trend to continue over the coming weeks,” said Jayne Lee, director of infection control and patient safety for the hospital. “We’ve seen a significant decrease in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients from nursing homes, and most of the patients treated for COVID-19 over the last several weeks have been unvaccinated. In fact, all patients currently being treated for COVID-19 at Moore Regional are unvaccinated.”
Older adults and people in nursing homes were among the first people eligible for vaccination in the state, which has since expanded to all North Carolinians.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show that over 30,000 residents of Moore County, or about 30.5 percent of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated. More than half of the county’s fully vaccinated residents are 65 or older.
Twenty-six people were being treated for COVID-19 by the FirstHealth system on Thursday evening, with most of those patients based at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Death Count Rises
On April 19, the Moore County Health Department recorded its first new coronavirus-related death in nearly a month.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the department, said the deceased individual was a white woman in the 50-to-64 age range.
A total of 189 residents have now died of complications from COVID-19, according to the agency. The tally had not increased since March 24, when the department changed its procedure for reporting fatal infections to the public.
The health department previously announced deaths following a time-consuming verification process, causing the department’s count to lag behind information available on local death certificates. At the recommendation of the Moore County Board of Health, the department now reports deaths after they are recorded on death certificates.
Over 8,600 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, according to the health department. The county saw a rolling average of 14 new cases for the seven days ending Thursday, an increase from the previous week’s average of 10 infections.
The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County stood at 6.3 percent on Thursday, higher than the statewide average of 5.1 percent.
