John Baker Jr., a retired Moore County magistrate known for his easygoing warmth and quiet generosity, died on Oct. 8 of complications from COVID-19.
The 85-year-old spent his final days at Magnolia Gardens, an assisted living community in Southern Pines. Three other residents of the facility would perish with coronavirus infections in the week following his death.
But it took more than a month for the Moore County Health Department to acknowledge the deaths publicly. The announcement of those deaths — and that the county’s coronavirus death toll had risen to 66 — came last Tuesday morning, when many local families were preparing for Thanksgiving.
When asked why it had taken so long to report the deaths, the health department said the Magnolia Gardens residents died while receiving hospice care outside of Moore County, creating confusion about which county was obligated to claim the deaths.
“There were two determinations that we were waiting on that were delayed,” Matt Garner, public information officer for the health department, said in a phone interview at the time of the announcement. “Number One was what was their county of residence, being that they were in hospice care away from Magnolia Gardens at the time of their death.
“And then Number Two, if COVID-19 was indeed the cause of death because several (of the residents) had some other underlying conditions.”
But Baker’s son, John Baker III, knows his father did not die in another county. He died amid an outbreak at Magnolia Gardens, a few weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.
“He never, ever left the facility,” Baker said in an interview on Saturday. “I don’t understand why they would say that.”
John Baker Jr.’s obituary, published in local newspapers on Oct. 12, states that he passed away at Magnolia Gardens. So does his death certificate, which was filed at the Moore County Register of Deeds Office on Oct. 20.
Death certificates for the three other residents also list their place of death as Magnolia Gardens. Uncertified copies of the certificates, obtained by The Pilot, all cite COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The most recent of the four certificates was filed on Nov. 2. That was three weeks before the health department announced the deaths. The bottom of each death certificate bears the handwritten authorization of an employee for the department, which is required to sign off on the documents.
After being asked about the discrepancy between the agency’s explanation of the delayed announcement and the information appearing on the death certificates, the health department amended its earlier statement to The Pilot. Writing in an email on Friday afternoon, Garner said Magnolia Gardens “didn’t report the deaths to the Health Department immediately.”
“From what I gather, four of the individuals were in hospice care and then released back to the facility where they ultimately ended up passing,” said Garner, who attributed the new information to Melissa Fraley, director of nursing for the department. “With that, there was a delay on a determination if indeed their deaths would be credited as Magnolia Gardens resident deaths.”
Debbie Ogburn, administrator of the assisted living facility, disputes this explanation. In a text message on Friday, she said the residents “never went anywhere.”
“They got COVID and were DNRs, and they chose to die at Magnolia Gardens,” Ogburn said, referring to standard “Do Not Resuscitate” orders filled out by patients or their families. “We placed them with hospice, and hospice provided services in-house.”
Driven to ‘Do Right’
Everybody knew John Baker Jr. as “Buddy,” a nickname the Carthage native received from a cousin when he was still an infant.
“He was called ‘Buddy’ from the time he was in the crib, and it just stuck,” his son said.
John Baker Jr. served four years in the U.S. Navy before receiving his bachelor’s degree from Elon College. He paid for it with money from the federal GI Bill. Following a stint working for a company that manufactured textiles, he returned to Carthage in the early 1970s to run a freezer-locker business founded by his late uncle.
Over the next decade, he shifted the business’ model to focus on wholesale meats. It was a successful decision that allowed him to open Meat World, a retail operation in Sanford.
“He expanded the business and he was going to open several more locations,” John Baker III said. “But something happened and the bank decided to quit financing him, so he decided he was just going to shut the whole thing down.”
In 1983, John Baker Jr. was appointed to the Moore County Magistrate’s Office. He continued to work there until his retirement more than 25 years later.
“He really enjoyed that,” John Baker III said. “I remember my mama telling me that one of the main reasons he got the job is because out of the 35 people who applied for it, he was one of only two that had college degrees.”
As a magistrate, John Baker Jr. believed he “could do right by people,” according to his son.
“Being that he had a small business background, he always felt that small businessmen took it on the chin for things they had technically done that were right,” John Baker III said. “He just felt he could be fair and honest in small claims court, and he was smart enough to know that if he did not know something, he could find people to explain it to him so he could go back and make a fair ruling.”
Outside of work, John Baker Jr. was a loyal member of First Presbyterian Church, where he and his wife both taught Sunday school. He was also involved with the Moore County Volunteer Fire Chiefs Association for over 20 years.
John Baker Jr. developed dementia later in life. Recognizing his own worsening symptoms and the care he required, he asked his son to admit him to Magnolia Gardens in 2014.
In September, John Baker III learned that an outbreak had been identified at Magnolia Gardens. Despite the staff’s best efforts to keep the coronavirus at bay, it had begun to spread among the facility’s elderly residents.
“They were nothing but careful,” he said. “They had been virus-free from the first lockdown in March. They had been adamant, and they put protocols in place.”
John Baker Jr. initially responded well to treatment, but his condition quickly deteriorated. A hospice nurse was soon summoned to his bedside.
It was somewhat fitting that he died in the fall, his son said. John Baker Jr.’s wife, his other son, his mother, his father, his sister and his mother-in-law had all died around this time of the year.
“That was when he lost anybody that was important to him,” John Baker III said. “To some extent, when he passed in October, it kind of fit everything that had gone on in his life.”
Two days before John Baker Jr. died, his son visited him at Magnolia Gardens.
“At that time, they said he was non-responsive,” said John Baker III, who held power-of-attorney for his father. “His oxygen level was low but he refused oxygen. He refused to go to the hospital, too. The nurse asked me if I wanted to overrule his wishes, but dad had said back in the spring that he was ready for the man upstairs to call him home.”
John Baker Jr. answered that call at 2:51 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Magnolia Gardens. He was buried six days later in the cemetery at First Presbyterian Church in Carthage. His death certificate was signed the next day by a certified physician.
Five days after that, on Oct. 20, an employee of the Moore County Health Department gave the final authorization needed to file John Baker Jr.’s death certificate. It listed COVID-19 as the “final disease or condition resulting in death.”
Thirty-five days later, the department acknowledged his death in a news release.
