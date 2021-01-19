The Moore County Health Department will begin pre-registering residents age 65 and older for vaccination against the coronavirus on Wednesday morning.
The agency, which had been scheduling shots for people 75 and older since Jan. 8, is adjusting its process to accommodate individuals who meet the expanded age criteria announced last week by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. People who meet the new criteria must call 910-947-7468 or visit moorecountync.gov/shot to pre-register for vaccination.
“We will continue to schedule appointments for our 75 and older folks as we work our way down the list to those in the 65 to 74 age range,” Robert Wittmann, director of the local health department, said in a statement. “We ask that everyone please be patient as it may be some time before you receive a call to schedule a vaccine appointment.”
The health department is administering the first dose of the two-part vaccine to eligible residents on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at its building in Carthage. There is no charge for vaccination and health insurance is not required.
Inoculating a larger pool of older adults will be a difficult undertaking in Moore County.
People 65 and older made up about 24 percent of the county’s total population in 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The same age group accounted for only 16 percent of the state’s population at the time.
Over 6,180 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been reported in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. About 1,283 of those cases, or 22 percent, are linked to residents aged 65 and older.
DHHS said about 4,885 people had received the first dose of the vaccine in Moore County as of Monday. The second shot had been administered to about 640 people.
After older adults, the next groups in line for vaccination include frontline essential workers of any age and health care workers of any age, regardless of whether they work directly with COVID-19 patients.
(2) comments
Why just Carthage. Why can't us over 65ers use the Fair Barn?
It seems like the fair barn is taking appointments from Primary care doctors for their patients and Carthage is taking appointments by phone by individuals.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.