The Moore County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Vass on Thursday.
Open to all residents aged 12 and older, the event is scheduled to run from 3 to 6 p.m. under the pavilion at Sandy Ramey Keith Park on U.S. 1. People younger than 18 seeking vaccination must be “accompanied by a parent or guardian who can provide consent,” the health department said.
Health department staff will be administering the first dose of Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine, which is the only vaccine currently authorized for younger teenagers by the Food and Drug Administration. The department noted that all vaccinated adults in North Carolina are automatically entered in a statewide drawing to win $1 million, while vaccinated residents under the age of 18 have a chance to win $125,000 for post-secondary education.
A total of 46,245 local residents, or about 46 percent of the county’s population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 1,932 people in Moore County were waiting to receive their second dose of the vaccine on Monday.
In addition to Thursday’s clinic, shots are available every Thursday from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. and from 1 to 4:15 p.m. at the health department’s office in Carthage. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 910-947-7468 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Moore County, where about 90 new infections have been reported in the past two weeks. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in the county stood at 7.5 percent on Monday, higher than the statewide average of 5.8 percent.
A total of 9,166 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic, and at least 196 residents have died of complications from the disease.
