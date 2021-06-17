Teaser: Vaccine
Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Local residents can get vaccinated against COVID-19 during a Juneteenth celebration in Pinebluff on Saturday.

The Moore County Health Department will be administering first doses of the vaccine  from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cardinal Park, which is located in the 600 block of South Walnut Street. People aged 12 and older are eligible for vaccination, but individuals younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Shots are also available every Thursday at the health department’s office on Pinehurst Avenue in Carthage. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 910-947-7468 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

More than 44,550 residents, or about 44 percent of the county’s population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. An additional 2,533 residents were waiting to receive their second dose of the vaccine on Thursday. 

A total of 9,032 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. At least 194 local deaths are linked to the disease.

(2) comments

Kent Misegades

Juneteenth - another attempt to split the nation through revisionist history and give government employees yet another paid holiday. When can we return to just being Americans, and not a skin color?

Tamara Vigne

When was this magical time, Kent? I suspect that your problem has more to do with the reason for the holiday than the fact that there is to be a new one.

