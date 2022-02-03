The Moore County Health Department will distribute free N95 masks, which provide enhanced protection against the particles that spread the coronavirus, to residents on Friday.
“With the highly contagious Omicron variant spreading rapidly, national and state health officials recommend a layered approach to protecting your friends, family and yourself from COVID-19,” the health department said in a news release. “Along with getting vaccinated and boosted when eligible, it is also a good idea to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask with multiple layers in public.”
The masks will be available from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Moore County Agricultural Center in Carthage. They will be limited to one package per resident, according to the release.
This is the second mask giveaway hosted by the health department. Matt Garner, interim director of the department, said more than 2,000 people turned out for the first event in January, quickly depleting the agency’s allotment of about 10,000 masks.
It was not immediately clear how many masks would be available on Friday. The health department said churches and community organizations can procure masks for their members separately by calling Miriam Gill at 910-947-4513.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent guidance states that all masks offer “some level of protection” against COVID-19, specialized filtering masks like N95s “provide the highest level of protection” when worn properly.
Despite abating somewhat in recent days, the Omicron-driven surge continues to cause high levels of COVID-19 transmission in Moore County. The local health department recorded a moving, daily average of 126 new infections for the seven days ending Thursday, down from the previous week’s average of 276 cases but six times higher than the average reported just two months earlier.
The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County stands at 42.2 percent — a 3.6 percent improvement over the previous week. Still, the rate is much higher than the statewide average. About 22.2 percent of all tests administered in North Carolina were returning positive as of Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
A total of 22,876 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, with over 7,000 of those infections added in the past month alone. At least 283 of the county’s cases, or about 1.2 percent, have been fatal.
Twenty residents died of complications from COVID-19 in January, with more than half of the deaths involving people older than 75. Garner said the youngest resident who died last month was in the “25 to 49 age group.”
Data released Tuesday by DHHS showed that at least two elderly residents have died in connection with ongoing outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
One of the deaths is linked to The Greens, a 120-bed nursing home in Pinehurst where 22 residents and 25 staff members have tested positive in what is currently the county’s largest outbreak. The other death was reported at Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home where four residents and 14 employees have tested positive.
Outbreaks are defined by the state as two or more active infections in a so-called congregate living setting. Every nursing home in Moore County is experiencing an outbreak, along with five assisted living communities and the local jail.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to place strain on FirstHealth of the Carolinas, the county’s largest health care provider. The organization reported that COVID-19 patients accounted for more than a quarter of all hospitalizations across its multi-county system on Wednesday, with the majority of those patients being treated at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
On Jan. 27, a federal vaccination mandate took effect for all workers in health care facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare or Medicaid. The mandate may have contributed to a recent bump in the county’s vaccination rate, which had been stagnant for months.
From late November through much of January, data from DHHS showed that about 54 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated. That figure has since grown to 57 percent.
If counting only residents aged 18 or older, about 68 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. The county is trailing slightly behind the state overall, with DHHS reporting that 71 percent of all adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated.
The local health department is expected to give an update on its response to the pandemic during Monday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Health. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center in Carthage.
(1) comment
A taxpayer money give away on an item that should be thrown away. What a waste.
