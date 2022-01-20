As COVID infection numbers continue to soar across Moore County, the local Health Department will begin offering testing every weekday beginning Monday, Jan. 24.
Testing will be available at the Health Department, 705 N. Pinehurst Ave., in Carthage from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Hours on Friday will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The testing will occur in the department's parking lot and will be drive-through only. Testing is open to the general public with no appointment, no out of pocket costs, and no physician referral required.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas closed its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Pinehurst on Thursday, as rain impacted operations and as FirstHealth transitions drive-up COVID testing to FirstHealth Convenient Care locations throughout the Sandhills.
“We have tested thousands of people in the last two weeks, and our staff in Pinehurst have worked long hours – often in very cold temperatures – to meet the increased demand for COVID-19 testing,” said Dr. Dan Barnes, president of FirstHealth Physician Group, said.
“We will shift those resources to Convenient Care clinics to continue to provide COVID-19 testing seven days a week.”
FirstHealth Convenient Care will offer drive-up COVID-19 testing for individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19. Patients will need to register and check in from their car upon arrival at Convenient Care.
“Due to our limited testing supplies and the increase in turnaround time for results, up to four days at times, we are unable to accommodate testing for travel or repeat testing to return to school or work,” said Barnes. “Our resources are focused on patients who have symptoms of COVID-19 and need to be tested.”
Barnes added that those looking for COVID tests should not visit FirstHealth emergency rooms.
Every home is also now eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests. You can order those at www.covidtests.gov. The tests are shipped directly to your home within 1-2 weeks.
The increase in testing comes as the Omicron strain of the coronavirus sends infection numbers to record levels. More than a quarter of people in FirstHealth of the Carolinas hospitals are reported as being COVID-19-positive.
On Wednesday, the health department reported more than 400 new daily infections. The county is averaging more than 335 new infections a day for the past week and is expected on Thursday to top the 20,000 mark for cases since the pandemic began two years ago. That equates to 20 percent of the county's population.
About 54 percent of the county's population is vaccinated, but "breakthrough" cases of infection have been reported. Vaccinated individuals who contract the Omicron variant of the virus report milder symptoms than those who remain unvaccinated.
