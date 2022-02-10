The Moore County Board of Health received an update Monday on the county’s coronavirus metrics, which have begun to steadily improve after weeks of record-shattering spikes.
Matt Garner, interim director of the Moore County Health Department, told the board that the county saw a moving, daily average of about 85 new infections for the seven days ending Monday — down from the record daily average of 441 cases reported only two weeks earlier.
That number has continued to drop, with the health department recording a daily average of 65 cases for the week ending Thursday.
Garner said the percentage of coronavirus tests returning positive in the county has also abated. On Jan. 21, the county’s positivity rate stood at 44.2 percent — a figure Garner said was “more than double that of the two previous peak waves of the virus.”
By Monday, the rate had fallen to 34.5 percent. On Thursday, the rate was 31.8 percent.
“That’s a pretty big downswing that we’re happy to see,” said Garner, who still acknowledged that both the county and state have a ways to go before reaching the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ target rate of 5 percent. About 16.6 percent of tests conducted across the state were returning positive on Thursday.
While the Omicron-fueled surge has abated in recent days, the county continues to see higher levels of COVID-19 transmission than it did before the variant's arrival.
DHHS recorded over 1,276 new cases per 100,000 residents for the 14 days ending Thursday. The goal, Garner said Monday, is 50 cases per 100,000 residents.
Data from DHHS showed that 57 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday. About 30 percent of the county’s residents have also received booster shots, according to Garner.
Melissa Fraley, director of nursing for the Moore County Health Department, updated the board on Pfizer’s pending application for an emergency use authorization that would allow its vaccine to be administered to children as young as 6 months old.
“We are in the planning process of administering that vaccine when it is approved for emergency use,” Fraley said. “We expect that to come toward the end of the month.”
The health department announced six new coronavirus-related deaths this week, some of which date back to January. Garner said the deceased individuals include:
• A man and a woman, both older than 75, who died on Jan. 30;
• A woman older than 75 who died on Jan. 31;
• Two men in the "65 to 74 age group" who both died on Feb. 2;
• A man older than 75 who died on Feb. 3.
At least 292 residents have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with fatal infections accounting for about 1.2 percent of the county’s total cases.
