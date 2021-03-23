Any Moore County resident age 18 or older can receive a coronavirus vaccine through the local health department beginning Wednesday.
In a news release announcing the change, the health department said teenagers age 16 to 17 will also be eligible for vaccination if accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. By opening up eligibility to all adults, Moore joins at least four other counties that have skipped to the final stage of the state’s rollout plan.
Most counties are still administering shots to residents in Groups 1 through 4A, which are the only groups currently eligible under the statewide guidelines set by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Some people in these groups include older adults, health care and frontline essential workers and individuals with medical conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
But the extended eligibility for local residents means that Moore County is jumping ahead to Group 5, a population that basically includes any person who wants to get vaccinated. While DHHS has yet to say when eligibility may open up for all adults in North Carolina, the state’s goal is May 1.
Writing in the news release, the Moore County Health Department said it will schedule appointments based on the “number of vaccine doses on hand.” Slots will be filled on a “first-come, first-served basis,” the department said.
In order to receive an appointment, residents must call 910-947-7468 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The vaccine hotline is not staffed on Mondays or weekends.
Over 19,000 residents, or about 18.9 percent of the county’s population, had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to DHHS. An additional 9,276 residents have been partially vaccinated with one of the two-dose vaccines currently authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. A third, newer vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose.
Only 3,803 of the county’s fully vaccinated residents, or about 20 percent, were inoculated by the Moore County Health Department. The majority of doses in the county have been administered by FirstHealth of the Carolinas, which is holding twice-a-week clinics at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst.
It was not immediately clear if FirstHealth also plans to open up eligibility to all adults in Moore County.
Restrictions Eased
Restaurants, stores and other businesses across Moore County will be able to operate at larger capacities under Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest executive order.
The new mandate, which takes effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, allows eateries, breweries, gyms and public swimming pools to operate at 75-percent capacity indoors and 100-percent capacity outdoors. Retail businesses, barbershops and salons can operate at up to 100 percent of their normal occupancy with “safety protocols in place,” according to Cooper.
Capacity limits at bars, sports arenas and movie theaters will increase to 50 percent under the order, which also lifts the 11 p.m. cutoff for on-site alcohol consumption. North Carolinians must continue to wear face coverings in public.
During a news conference on Tuesday, Cooper said restrictions were being loosened in response to the state’s improving coronavirus trends.
“Our fast and fair vaccine distribution and our sustained progress with COVID-19 metrics tell us we can move forward with easing restrictions if we do it safely,” he said.
Cooper added that social distancing and other safety measures will be as “important as ever” in the weeks ahead.
“This virus and its more contagious variants are still spreading,” he said. “We may need to be even more careful as we ease restrictions in that we will likely come into contact with more people when we leave our homes and go into public places.”
Moore County saw a daily average of 10 new infections for the seven days ending Tuesday, an improvement over the previous Tuesday's rolling average of 14 new cases. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in the county stands at 4.9 percent, down from the 6.5-percent rate reported last week and lower than the statewide average of 6.3 percent.
While over 8,270 cases have been confirmed since the virus first reached Moore County over a year ago, only 4 percent of those infections were reported this month. More than 180 coronavirus-related deaths are linked to the county, according to DHHS.
Outbreaks Reported
New coronavirus outbreaks were recently identified at two local nursing homes that were both ravaged by earlier outbreaks.
Facilities with newly announced outbreaks include The Greens in Pinehurst, where DHHS said three elderly residents tested positive for COVID-19, and at Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home where a resident and a staff member tested positive. An outbreak is defined by DHHS as two or more active infections in a so-called congregate living setting.
The Greens and Peak Resources Pinelake are now tied for the most outbreaks linked to a local long-term care facility since the start of the pandemic. Both nursing homes are experiencing their third outbreaks.
An outbreak is considered to be concluded only after a facility goes 28 days with no evidence of continued transmission. If additional infections are identified at a facility after that period, a new outbreak is declared.
The first outbreak at Peak Resources Pinelake was relatively small, with a resident and five employees testing positive. But the nursing home’s second bout with the virus remains the largest and deadliest outbreak recorded to date in Moore County.
Over 130 infections and 19 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in connection with that outbreak, which lasted nearly seven months.
Eight people tested positive during the first outbreak at The Greens. The nursing home’s second outbreak yielded 110 infections and is blamed for 16 deaths, making it the county’s second deadliest outbreak.
Vaccination clinics have been held at both nursing homes through the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program. Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, said 63 of the 88 residents at Peak Resources Pinelake are fully vaccinated, along with 30 of the nursing home's 110 staff members.
It was not immediately clear how many residents or staff members have availed themselves of the voluntary shots at The Greens.
Seven ongoing outbreaks were being monitored in the county on Tuesday, up from five outbreaks at the beginning of March. Only 11 counties are experiencing more outbreaks than Moore, according to DHHS.
