Gov. Roy Cooper joined state education officials Tuesday afternoon in urging local school systems to reopen for in-person instruction, but they stopped short of mandating the move or issuing firm guidance about how it should be accomplished.
Cooper said he hoped the state’s encouragement would “spur action by local school boards,” with whom he ultimately left the decision.
“Research done right here in North Carolina tells us that in-person instruction is working and students can be in school safely with the right protocols in place,” Cooper said, adding that students “should still have the option of remote learning this school year if that’s best for them.”
Eric Davis, chairman of the N.C. Board of Education, said the currently available science indicates “it is safe to reopen our schools in accordance with the health protocols.”
“We look forward to partnering with our districts and all educators as students are returned to school buildings this month,” he said.
Despite Davis’ statement, there was no actual timeline presented Tuesday for reopening schools. His reassurance that students can safely return to campus was echoed by Catherine Truitt, the state’s superintendent of public instruction.
“The health risks of in-person attendance are thankfully much lower than we initially feared,” she said. “Our students cannot lose any more time.”
Cooper ordered public schools across the state to move to virtual learning last March. In July, school systems were allowed, but not required, to reopen, albeit with fewer children in classrooms.
Local school officials are not interpreting Cooper’s recommendation on Tuesday as a signal for further reopening of middle and high schools, since the state’s existing mandate that those students maintain six feet of social distance while seated in a classroom remains in place. A number of local schools have classes at those grade levels that oftentimes exceeds 30 students.
Moore County Schools returned students in kindergarten through fifth grade to their classrooms five days per week on Jan. 5 after the governor authorized that shift in October.
All Moore County Schools students attended on-campus classes two days a week for the fall semester under state guidelines for “Plan B” reopening. That kept the population of students on campuses at any given time low enough to meet the state’s thresholds for moderate social distancing.
Middle and high school students have continued under that hybrid learning schedule, which combines both face-to-face and virtual instruction, for the last month under state guidelines.
“At first glance, there really isn’t any change for Moore County Schools,” said Catherine Murphy, Moore County Schools’ director for communications.
“Moore County Schools really is an anomaly in that we have brought back as many students as possible compared to other districts. We’re ahead of the curve.”
Elementary classrooms around the district are now at about 80 percent capacity, with around 800 K-5 students districtwide voluntarily enrolled in Moore County Schools’ virtual academy.
Moore County Schools recorded 141 student cases of COVID-19 in January and 65 staff cases. Those figures include cases confirmed over the winter break, which the district recorded on Jan. 5.
But documented spread of coronavirus within the Southern Pines and McDeeds Creek elementary schools led the district to move those schools to virtual learning for two weeks.
Southern Pines Elementary confirmed two cases of student-to-student COVID-19 transmission before that campus was closed to students effective Jan. 25. An incidence of coronavirus transmission between staff members last week prompted the district to move McDeeds Creek to remote learning as of Monday. Currently Southern Pines Elementary is scheduled to reopen on Feb. 8, followed by McDeeds Creek on Feb. 15.
Cooper’s pronouncements on Tuesday come a day after Republicans in the General Assembly introduced a bill to require North Carolina K-12 public schools to give students the option of in-person learning. But as proposed it would have little effect on Moore County Schools even if passed into law.
The bill would only require local school districts to offer full-time in-person instruction to special needs students and others with individualized education plans. Local districts could elect to offer in-person learning to all other students either full-time or with moderate social distancing under Plan B.
That bill would also require districts to continue to offer remote instruction to all students who choose that option.
If the bill passes, the reopening would go into effect on the first weekday that is 15 days after the bill became law.
