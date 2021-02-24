Following weeks of steadily improving trends, Gov. Roy Cooper is easing some of the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
His latest executive order, which takes effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, allows bars to reopen for indoor service for the first time in nearly a year, albeit at 30 percent of their normal capacity. Bars and restaurants will be able to serve alcohol for on-site consumption until 11 p.m., two hours later than the cutoff established in a previous mandate.
The new order — the 77th signed by Cooper since the start of the pandemic — also allows more fans to attend sporting events. Most indoor arenas can open at 30 percent of their normal capacity with a cap of 250 attendees, according to Cooper.
Restaurants, retail establishments and many other businesses may operate at half-capacity under the order. The indoor limit for personal gatherings will increase to 25 people, but outdoor gatherings remain limited to 50 people.
“Today’s action is a show of confidence and trust, but we must remain cautious,” Cooper said during a news conference on Wednesday. “People are losing their loved ones each day. Many of us are weary, but we cannot let the weariness win. Now is the time to put our strength and resilience to work so we can continue to turn the corner.”
This story is developing. Click the image below to read the full text of Executive Order No. 195.
