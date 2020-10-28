Gov. Roy Cooper

Gov. Roy Cooper 

 Courtesy photograph via Facebook

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new executive order on Wednesday that prevents landlords from evicting North Carolinians who cannot pay rent because of the coronavirus.

"Roughly three to 400,000 households across North Carolina are currently unable to pay rent," Cooper said during a news conference. "Without today's action, almost a quarter of a million eviction filings could be submitted by January."

The mandate, Cooper said, also builds on the nationwide eviction moratorium enacted last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Confusion over who is protected under the CDC's order has caused "inconsistent enforcement and unwarranted evictions in some parts of the state," according to a statement from the governor's office.

Cooper said the statewide order "ensures that people are aware of the CDC protections and how to claim them." "This order makes it clear that the CDC moratorium applies to all eligible North Carolinians, not just those who live in federally subsidized housing," he said.

Earlier this month, Cooper launched the NC HOPE program to assist "low-and-moderate income renters." He said nearly 23,000 people have applied for the $117 million program, which provides direct payments to landlords and utility companies.

“The HOPE program is going a long way to help families stay safe in their homes by using coronavirus funds responsibly to pay landlord and utilities directly,” Cooper said in a statement issued after the news conference. “My administration is continuing to find ways to help struggling renters, but we still need Washington to put partisanship aside and send more relief to North Carolina.”

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

Such actions always backfire. Now landlords will go bankrupt, and everyone loses their rental properties. What makes this worse is that Cooper, through his unnecessary shutdown, has caused people to lose their jobs. I have my doubts anyway that such action has any constitutional basis. Hopefully the Legislature will act swiftly to prevent this from happening. Owners of rental property are probably now considering selling, which generally leads to fewer rental properties and higher rent. Everything the government touches turns into a mess. Vote Dan Forest Governor and show lifetime government feed trough resident, Roy Shutdown Cooper, the door.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days