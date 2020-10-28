Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new executive order on Wednesday that prevents landlords from evicting North Carolinians who cannot pay rent because of the coronavirus.
"Roughly three to 400,000 households across North Carolina are currently unable to pay rent," Cooper said during a news conference. "Without today's action, almost a quarter of a million eviction filings could be submitted by January."
The mandate, Cooper said, also builds on the nationwide eviction moratorium enacted last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Confusion over who is protected under the CDC's order has caused "inconsistent enforcement and unwarranted evictions in some parts of the state," according to a statement from the governor's office.
Cooper said the statewide order "ensures that people are aware of the CDC protections and how to claim them." "This order makes it clear that the CDC moratorium applies to all eligible North Carolinians, not just those who live in federally subsidized housing," he said.
Earlier this month, Cooper launched the NC HOPE program to assist "low-and-moderate income renters." He said nearly 23,000 people have applied for the $117 million program, which provides direct payments to landlords and utility companies.
“The HOPE program is going a long way to help families stay safe in their homes by using coronavirus funds responsibly to pay landlord and utilities directly,” Cooper said in a statement issued after the news conference. “My administration is continuing to find ways to help struggling renters, but we still need Washington to put partisanship aside and send more relief to North Carolina.”
(1) comment
Such actions always backfire. Now landlords will go bankrupt, and everyone loses their rental properties. What makes this worse is that Cooper, through his unnecessary shutdown, has caused people to lose their jobs. I have my doubts anyway that such action has any constitutional basis. Hopefully the Legislature will act swiftly to prevent this from happening. Owners of rental property are probably now considering selling, which generally leads to fewer rental properties and higher rent. Everything the government touches turns into a mess. Vote Dan Forest Governor and show lifetime government feed trough resident, Roy Shutdown Cooper, the door.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.