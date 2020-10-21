Gov. Roy Cooper

Gov. Roy Cooper 

 Courtesy photograph via Facebook

With infections surging across North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that the state will “remain paused” in Phase 3 of his plan to slowly ease coronavirus restrictions.

Movie theaters, bars and other venues were allowed to reopen earlier this month under Phase 3, albeit at 30 percent of their normal fire capacity. Those capacity limits, which some people had hoped to see loosened or lifted when Cooper’s current executive order was set to expire on Friday, will stay in place for the next three weeks.

Face coverings must still be worn in public by individuals over the age of 5, and mass gatherings remain limited to 50 people outdoors and 25 people indoors.

“It’s critical that we take this time to focus on the basics: wear a mask, wash your hands, wait six feet apart from other people,” Cooper said during a news conference. “These are the habits that helped lower our numbers over the summer, and they are still our best tools.”

(1) comment

Deborah Scalf

Aberdeen Fear Factory is in violation of the order since they are allowing 100 plus people to wait indoors.

Report

