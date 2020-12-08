Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an executive order requiring stores, restaurants and other businesses to close by 10 p.m., a measure he said is meant to rein in the state’s worsening coronavirus trends.
The order, which takes effect Friday, also prohibits bars and restaurants from serving alcohol after 9 p.m. North Carolinians must still wear face coverings in public, and the previously enacted limits on mass gatherings remain in place.
“Our new modified Stay At Home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays,” Cooper said during a news conference on Tuesday. “It’s also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day – wearing a face mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot.”
The state has repeatedly broken single-day records for new infections this week. Daily cases have twice topped 6,000, double the daily average seen in November.
Cases are also soaring in Moore County, which saw a daily average of about 65 new infections for the seven days ending Tuesday, more than five times the average reported during the first week of November. The Moore County Health Department is currently monitoring over 570 active cases of COVID-19, the most to date.
A total of 3,429 cases have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic. Matt Garner, public information officer for the health department, said 20 percent of those cases were added in the past two weeks alone.
Four coronavirus-related deaths were announced by the local health department on Tuesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 70. Over 5,600 people have died of complications from COVID-19 across the state.
It was not immediately clear how many local businesses will be affected by the new order, which will remain in place until at least Jan. 8. Stores that sell groceries, medication and fuel are exempt from the mandate, and restaurants may continue to offer delivery and curbside service after 10 p.m.
Cooper said that further restrictions could be enacted if the state’s metrics do not improve. Click the image below to read the full text of the latest executive order.
