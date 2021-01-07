Gov. Roy Cooper

Gov. Roy Cooper 

 Courtesy photograph via Facebook

Gov. Roy Cooper has extended an executive order requiring stores, restaurants and other businesses to close by 10 p.m.

The mandate, which first took effect on Dec. 11 and was originally set to expire on Friday, will now remain in place until at least Jan. 29. Cooper said the three-week extension is meant to rein in the state’s worsening coronavirus trends.

"We have turned the page on a new year – one that we’re hoping will bring better times. But as we know, the virus didn’t disappear at midnight on December 31," Cooper said in a statement. "In fact, in North Carolina, we have seen some of our highest case counts, percent positives, hospitalizations and ICU bed usage numbers in the past few days. No matter where you live, work, worship or play, COVID-19 remains a deadly threat, and we must treat it that way."

North Carolinians must still wear face coverings in public under the current order, and the previously enacted limits on mass gatherings remain in place.

Also on Wednesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, signed a secretarial directive urging people to stay at home when possible. The directive also instructs residents to avoid gathering indoors with individuals who do not share the same household.

“There is an alarming amount of virus everywhere in our state. We are in a very dangerous position,” Cohen said in a statement. “Every single North Carolinian needs to take immediate action to save lives and protect themselves and each other.”

Kent Misegades

Townhall: “New Study Shows Mask Mandates Had Zero Effect in Florida or Nationwide, But the Lie Continues”. Shutdown Cooper continues to exhibit clear signs of insanity: repeating the same edicts and expecting different outcomes. As long as everything that moves is tested for the CCP flu with a method guaranteed to result in 90% false positives, the bogus infection rates will not drop. But what has dropped : the infection rate of the other annual flu, down by 90%. What a coincidence.

Report Add Reply

