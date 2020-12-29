Hundreds of people have already received the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine in Moore County, but it may be awhile before the vaccine is available to the general public. Following are some answers to questions you may have about the vaccine.
Who can get vaccinated?
Two groups of people are currently eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1A of the state’s four-stage rollout plan: health care professionals at risk of exposure to COVID-19, and employees and residents of long-term care facilities.
Front-line health care workers in Moore County are being vaccinated through FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, which began administering the first shot of Pfizer’s two-part vaccine on Dec. 18. The hospital is holding daily vaccination clinics for eligible staff members.
On-site vaccinations at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities began Monday and will continue through January. Most residents and staff at long-term facilities are expected to receive the vaccine developed by Moderna.
When will other people receive the vaccine?
Next in line under Phase 1B are adults with high risk of complications from COVID-19, along with adults who have two or more chronic health conditions.
Phase 2 covers adults with only one chronic condition and individuals ages 65 and older. Inmates, migrant farm workers, school employees and people in homeless shelters are also included in Phase 2.
Phase 3 is for students and workers in "industries critical to a functioning society and at an increased risk of exposure,” according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The rest of the population will be vaccinated during Phase 4.
There is no official timeline for the different phases, and the speed at which the state moves from one phase to the next will be largely determined by supply.
Where will I be able to get it?
The Moore County Health Department plans to hold a series of drive-thru vaccination clinics for individuals included in Phase 1B. The department said these clinics will begin only after the current phase is complete and the vaccine becomes “more widely available in sufficient quantities.”
How much will it cost?
The federal government has made the vaccine free to all citizens, even if they don’t have health insurance.
Is it mandatory?
The vaccine is voluntary, but some employers may require their workers to get vaccinated.
What is the difference between the two available vaccines?
The cold-storage requirement is the main difference between the two vaccines currently authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.
Pfizer’s vaccine must be kept at an ultra-cold temperature in a special freezer. Moderna’s vaccine can be kept at warmer temperatures.
The two vaccines have different age restrictions. Moderna's vaccine is authorized for adults age 18 and older, while Pfizer’s vaccine can be given to individuals as young as 16.
Both vaccines require two shots, administered about a month apart, to be fully effective. They are both said to be about 95 percent effective at preventing illness.
Are the vaccines safe?
Yes, according to data from the manufacturers and findings from clinical trials.
Still, the FDA warns that there is a “remote chance” of severe allergic reaction with both vaccines. Therefore, it’s important to notify your vaccine provider of any allergies you may have before getting vaccinated.
Does the vaccine cause COVID-19?
No.
(1) comment
Wondering if the drive through clinics will allow for a 15 minute post vaccination observation of the recipient just in case there is an allergic reaction?
John Misiaszek
