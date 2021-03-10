A group of Pinehurst residents is petitioning the Village Council to “take a stand” against state-mandated restrictions designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
About 10 members of Freedom Matters N.C. sat through the first two hours of the Village Council’s Tuesday meeting, which included a public hearing on proposed updates to the landscaping and tree buffering rules in Pinehurst’s Development Ordinance and a budget amendment allocating funds for a future fire station site.
They all remained unmasked throughout the meeting, despite repeated requests from Mayor John Strickland for them to comply with the statewide mandate for masks to be worn indoors. Strickland was the only elected official present at Village Hall, with the other four council members participating via video platform.
Councilwoman Lydia Boesch is a member of the Freedom Matters group. At the end of February she helped promote an anti-mask campaign that involved handing out fliers at Pinehurst and Southern Pines businesses declaring the end of a “COVID lockdown in the USA.”
Another three representatives of the group spoke during the Village Council’s regular public comment period in support of Boesch and to encourage the village to suspend COVID-19 related curfews, mask mandates and social distancing rules in Pinehurst.
Sioux Forsyth-Green read into the record a letter from Jared and Aria Rayes that called those measures “arbitrary mandates.”
“We the people are fully capable of assessing risk and making decisions for ourselves. The government tyranny we are experiencing today is exactly what our founding fathers warned us against,” read Forsyth-Green.
“I ask you to declare the Village of Pinehurst a sanctuary village, protecting the citizenry and your constituency free of any COVID restrictions, and uphold your Constitutional protections. Our counties, cities and towns have accomplished this across our great nation. So can you.”
Justin Bradford, another Pinehurst resident who has previously addressed the Village Council in condemnation of Boesch’s anti-mask activism, also spoke on Tuesday.
He pointed out that the mask mandates had effectively been suspended, as members of the Freedom Matters group were all violating the state mask mandate and suffered no immediate consequences.
“You’ve asked all these people to abide by the governor’s order, and I just want to point out for the record and for everybody that we’re existing in a time right now where I think white privilege is literally on display,” said Bradford.
“You’ve got a group of people who are violating an order by the governor and the police are right there and they do nothing about it.”
Before Bradford started speaking, Strickland admonished him for directing the epithet “asshole” toward Allen Finch, who was seated near the microphone. Bradford replied that Finch refused to allow him adequate space.
“I think it's really appropriate here,” said Bradford. “Just the level of disrespect we’ve seen. I asked the gentleman to give me some space and he wouldn’t do it.”
Bradford again decried Boesch for participating in what he called a “misinformation campaign.”
“500,000 Americans are dead. That’s a fact. We know those numbers. We can argue how or why they died, but I’m going to keep wearing a mask so that I don’t infect a client, and for no other reason,” he said. “That’s it. I think it’s really shameful that the people of this village have to endure an elected official that commits these kinds of acts.”
Finch and Pete Green both urged the Village Council to follow the example of the 16 states where mask mandates are not currently in effect. A total of 11 states never adopted a statewide mask mandate, leaving that decision to local governments, and five that did have now rescinded them.
“Why are we not doing the same thing here? Every one of you need to be held accountable, you need to ask yourselves that question … what can I do to stop this and make it better?” Finch said. “Putting that mask on and letting the world go by is not doing it for anybody.”
Speakers supported that request with allusions to the COVID-19 statistics in those states. Taken over the last seven days, most of the states without a statewide mask mandate have had an incidence of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people lower than the national average according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over the duration of the pandemic, though, 15 of those 16 states have had a higher incidence of cases than the national average. South Carolina, which has never had a statewide mask mandate in place, has recorded 10,264 COVID-19 cases and 170 related deaths per 100,000 people since early 2020. In the same timeframe, North Carolina has recorded 8,351 cases and 110 deaths per 100,000 people.
Green said that Freedom Matters is a “peaceful, bipartisan group” that strives to stand up for the freedoms enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. He also referred to Bradford’s earlier comments and criticized the Village Council for allowing them to go unchallenged.
“Councilwoman Boesch has been degraded and verbally assaulted in these very halls this evening, has been vilified in the press, not to put too much stock in the rag The Pilot,” said Green.
“I’m a little ashamed, mayor, of this council’s inability to stand up against this type of behavior.”
Green also suggested that Pinehurst should prohibit individual businesses from enforcing mask mandates given that the governor’s executive orders offer exceptions for those with health conditions that preclude mask wearing.
“Why has this council not informed the public and these businesses that there are provisions in there that they can’t do that? When they are bullied by a mask-wearing public or by these business owners, why has something not been done about that?” Green asked.
“The only time that I have not been harassed at a Harris Teeter for not wearing a mask is when I open carried a .40 caliber Glock. No one said anything at that point in time.”
Green said that he represented nearly everyone in the audience on Tuesday, and a much larger group that would like to see the village work on “opening back up our economy, putting our kids back in schools and saving our businesses” rather than dealing with “softball issues like a tree ordinance.”
“The people here with me tonight, we’re just the tip of the iceberg. There’s a lot of us. You think there’s just a few of us, there’s not. There’s a lot of us in this area, and it looks like many on this council feel that your passivity may make you indestructible,” said Green.
“Just remember the last time something indestructible went up against an iceberg. The outcome wasn’t good.”
Village Council members do not typically respond directly to public input, but Strickland said that all of the comments would be considered.
“I appreciate you all being here tonight. You certainly all have the ability to speak to the Village Council, that is your right to do so,” he said.
“We’ve heard the comments and we’ll take into consideration anything we think is appropriate for the village to do.”
