The Moore County Health Department is again partnering with Goshen Medical Center to offer drive-thru coronavirus testing at no cost to residents.
The next free testing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the Morganton Road Sports Complex in Southern Pines. Participants must register in advance by calling 910-267-2044.
Health insurance is not required for testing, but insured residents are asked to provide their policy information. Any individual who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 is urged to sign up for the testing, which will be administered using nasal swabs.
It is the fourth free testing event held this month in Moore County. Over 130 people participated in the previous clinics, three of which were held in the Robbins area.
Residents with questions about the Health Department’s response to the pandemic may receive answers during a Facebook Live session on Thursday. The broadcast will begin at 1 p.m. on the agency’s Facebook page.
Questions can be submitted ahead of the 30-minute session by emailing hdinfo@moorecountync.gov. All questions must be received by 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
On Saturday, FirstHealth of the Carolinas will offer free antibody testing for residents as part of a study on the prevalence of COVID-19 in Moore County.
An antibody test is not used to diagnose COVID-19. Instead, it helps determine if a patient was infected at some point in the past and developed antibodies that may protect them from reinfection.
Data from the study will be “analyzed to determine how widespread the virus is in our community and which populations have been most impacted,” according to FirstHealth.
Testing is set to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Moore Regional Hospital, the company’s flagship facility in Pinehurst. The event is open only to residents older than 17, and people who wish to participate must register online by Wednesday.
There is no free lunch. Who is paying for this?
