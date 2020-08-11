The Moore County Health Department has partnered with Goshen Medical Center to offer free drive-thru coronavirus testing in Carthage.
Testing will be administered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Health Department’s office in the 700 block of Pinehurst Avenue. People are asked to pre-register by calling 910-267-2044.
The agency previously teamed up with Goshen to offer testing at First Baptist Church in Robbins, which has seen a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases compared with the county’s larger municipalities.
Piedmont Health Services will conduct a second round of free coronavirus testing in the Robbins area on Friday. Residents can pre-register for that drive-thru event, which will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westmoore Center, by calling 919-542-4991 during regular business hours. The center is located in the 2332 block of N.C. 705.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas on Tuesday said it had completed a total of 21,024 tests across its hospital system, which serves Moore, Hoke, Richmond and Montgomery counties. The company said 2,502 tests, or nearly 12 percent, had come back positive, while results were pending for 274 tests.
Most health insurance providers cover the cost of testing, according to FirstHealth, but patients without insurance can be required to pay as much as $110. Health insurance is not required for the free drive-thru testing events in Carthage and Robbins.
