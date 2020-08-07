A pair of coronavirus testing events were held earlier this week in the Robbins area, which has seen a disproportionate number of infections compared with Moore County’s larger municipalities.
The events were designed to make free testing more accessible to people in Northern Moore County, which is about 20 miles away from the nearest testing site. Of the 992 infections reported since March in Moore County, nearly 170 cases, or about 17 percent, are linked to the Robbins area, according to the most recent ZIP code-level data from the Moore County Health Department.
Piedmont Health, an organization based in Chapel Hill, conducted drive-thru testing on Friday at Westmoore Center. Off-site health care professionals were available to offer free remote consultation to patients, and the company had multiple Spanish-speaking employees ready to assist residents in-person.
Many members of Robbins' large Hispanic community speak limited English. Like the town itself, the community has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
Despite making up only 7 percent of Moore County's total population, Hispanic residents account for 18 percent of the area's reported cases.
Misty Drake, chief operating officer for Piedmont Health, said only 10 people showed up for testing. This can perhaps be attributed to the event, which required patients to pre-register over the phone, being announced by the Health Department less than 40 hours before testing began.
Piedmont Health hopes participation will increase when it returns to the Westmoore Center for a second round of testing on Aug. 14.
People are asked to pre-register for that event by calling 919-542-4991 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Callers can use the extension 1016 to connect with a Spanish-speaking operator.
The total number of tests administered during a separate testing event, conducted Thursday by Goshen Medical Center at First Baptist Church in Robbins, have not been released. Rhonda Barwick, chief operating officer for Goshen Medical Center, did not immediately respond to a message from The Pilot.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas on Friday said it had completed a total of 20,013 tests across its hospital system, which serves Moore, Hoke, Richmond and Montgomery counties. The company said 2,408 tests, or about 12 percent, had come back positive, while results were pending for 213 tests.
Most health insurance providers cover the cost of testing, according to FirstHealth, but patients without insurance can be required to pay as much as $110.
