ZIP-code level data for coronavirus cases in Moore County as of Aug. 5, 2020.

 Chart by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

The Moore County Health Department has partnered with two companies to provide free drive-thru coronavirus testing to individuals in Robbins, which has seen a disproportionate share of the county’s infections.

Over 160 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the small community’s primary ZIP code. The only postal code with more cases covers Pinehurst, the county’s largest municipality.

Free testing will be offered in collaboration with a company called Goshen Medical Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Robbins First Baptist Church on Hemp Street.

The next two rounds of testing, offered through a partnership with Piedmont Health Services, will be held at Westmoore Center on N.C. 705. Free testing there is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and on Aug. 14.

You can pre-register for testing by calling 919-542-4991, then dialing extension 1015 for English or extension 1016 for Spanish. Pre-registration can be completed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays or from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Kent Misegades

Nothing is free. Follow the money. 300 such testing sites in Florida reported 100% infection rates before being caught filing bogus data. Who is profiting from this giant hoax?

Barbara Misiaszek

Kent, unless and until we identify cases, take steps to isolate infected individuals and contact trace those cases to attempt to reduce,if not eliminate, the spread of the virus how will we return to normal? Consider this "free" testing an investment in our future BECAUSE that is what it is!

John Misiaszek

Dan Roman

Kent, the Pinocchio of Pinehurst and The Pilot is lying, as usual.

According to Snopes 45 Covid-19 testing facilities in Florida did not report negative results, only positive, until the Florida Department of Health clarified it's requirements and required both positive and negative results to be reported. Over 300 testing facilities had reported negative as well as positive results before reporting negative results was required.

Sally Larson

Kent, where's the link to that story or are you just spreading rumors.

