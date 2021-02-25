Nearly 100 coronavirus cases were recorded in Moore County on Wednesday, tempering optimism after the previous day’s record low of only six new infections.
The spike, one of the largest single-day increases reported this year by the local health department, ends a weeks-long streak of improving trends for the county, which saw a daily average of about 29 new infections from Feb. 9 to Tuesday.
A total of 7,866 cases have been confirmed in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. Based on population estimates used in statistical reporting by the state, nearly one in every 10 local residents has tested positive for COVID-19.
County-level data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show that at least 172 residents have died of the disease. Of the nine counties that surround Moore, only Cumberland and Randolph have suffered more deaths.
Eight of the local deaths reported by DHHS have yet to be acknowledged by the local health department, which has struggled to provide timely information about fatal cases to the public.
For the past two months, the department has announced deaths in batches on Thursdays and Fridays. Few of these bulk-reported deaths occurred on the same date, and many of them happened weeks — and sometimes months — before they were announced.
Moore remains under the most serious tier of the COVID-19 County Alert System, a color-coded map used to underline coronavirus trends in different areas of the state. The most recent iteration, released on Monday, lists Moore among the 27 counties in the red tier, which denotes “critical community spread.”
Forty counties are orange, meaning “substantial community spread,” and 33 are yellow, denoting “significant community spread.” Counties are categorized based on “case rates, the percent of tests that are positive and hospital impact within the county,” according to DHHS.
Restrictions Eased
Citing weeks of steadily improving trends, Gov. Roy Cooper said he plans to ease some of the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
His latest executive order, which takes effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, allows bars to reopen for indoor service for the first time in nearly a year, albeit at 30 percent of their normal capacity. This is not likely to dramatically affect Moore County, where many watering holes have remained open for indoor service in defiance of Cooper’s previous orders.
Bars and restaurants will be able to serve alcohol for on-site consumption until 11 p.m., two hours later than the cutoff established in an earlier mandate. The new order — the 77th signed by Cooper during the pandemic — also allows more fans to attend sporting events, with indoor arenas allowed to open at 30-percent capacity.
Restaurants, retail establishments and other businesses may operate at half-capacity under the order. The indoor limit for personal gatherings will increase to 25 people, but outdoor gatherings remain limited to 50 people and North Carolinians must still wear face coverings in public.
“Today’s action is a show of confidence and trust, but we must remain cautious,” Cooper said during a news conference on Wednesday. “People are losing their loved ones each day. Many of us are weary, but we cannot let the weariness win. Now is the time to put our strength and resilience to work so we can continue to turn the corner.”
Vaccinations Expanded
Employees of K-12 schools, pre-schools and child care centers in Moore County became eligible for vaccination Wednesday under the state’s phased inoculation plan.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas will begin administering shots to eligible individuals employed by the Moore County school system and by the O’Neal School on March 3. The Moore County Health Department is overseeing vaccinations for people who work in the area’s other private schools, as well as workers at charter schools, pre-schools and child care facilities.
“Educators and school personnel are some of our most essential workers,” Robert Wittmann, director of the department, said in a statement. “Getting them vaccinated as quickly as possible helps to ensure a safer learning environment for students and staff alike. It should help to facilitate the opening of all K-12 schools for in-person instruction.”
At the same time, the county is working to vaccinate residents aged 65 and older — a group that makes up nearly a quarter of the local population — and health care professionals. Over 17,400 first doses of the vaccine, which requires two shots to be fully effective, have been administered in the county.
The health department is receiving larger shipments of the vaccine over the next three weeks as part of a statewide push to ensure equitable access to shots in marginalized communities.
Data from DHHS show that only 6 percent of doses administered locally as of Wednesday have gone to Black residents, who make up about 12 percent of the county’s population. Hispanic residents, who account for about 7 percent of the county’s population, received less than 2 percent of the doses.
