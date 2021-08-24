The U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older on Monday, a verdict that health officials hope will help to improve the stagnating pace of inoculations in Moore County.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, said his agency is “optimistic that the FDA’s full approval will go a long way in reinforcing confidence in the vaccine.”
“So far, millions of people have received the vaccine and it has proven to be safe and effective in protecting vaccinated people from severe illness and hospitalization,” Garner said. “Full approval should help to remove any lingering doubt from our residents and in turn, drive up demand for vaccinations among individuals who may have been hesitant before now.”
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 47,897 residents, or about 47 percent of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday morning. While Moore boasts a higher percentage of vaccinated residents than seven of the nine surrounding counties, demand for the shots has waned in recent weeks.
The number of fully vaccinated people in the county has increased by only 3.2 percent over the past month. At the same time, the highly contagious delta variant has caused the virus to spread at levels not seen since the height of the pandemic.
Over 1,200 new infections have been recorded so far in August, a 240-percent increase from July. At least 10 residents have died of complications from COVID-19 since Aug. 4, more than the previous four months combined.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas said COVID-19 patients accounted for nearly a quarter of all hospitalizations across the company’s multi-county system on Monday, with the majority of those patients being treated at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
All of the patients currently attached to ventilators or in intensive care units are unvaccinated, according to FirstHealth. This is consistent with national data showing that the vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are all effective in preventing serious illness.
Still, FirstHealth, the county’s largest employer, said it will not require workers to get vaccinated in light of the FDA’s decision. The company is an outlier among the many North Carolina-based hospital systems that have made vaccinations mandatory for employees.
“While we strongly urge all employees to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, it is not mandatory at this time,” Gretchen Kelly, director of public relations for FirstHealth, wrote in an email to The Pilot. “We are hopeful that the recent news regarding FDA approval will encourage staff and community members to receive the vaccine promptly.”
Aberdeen Incentivizing Shots
Under a policy approved Monday by the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners, vaccinated town employees are eligible to receive $300 and up to 16 hours of personal leave-time.
Paul Sabiston, manager of Aberdeen, said any worker who can provide proof of vaccination before Sept. 17 is eligible for the incentives, which are being funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“One of the uses of those funds is to encourage our work-staff to get vaccines,” Sabiston told the commissioners. “The idea is trying to protect and make sure our workforce is safe.”
He added that the delta variant has had an “impact on our staff,” with the number of quarantined employees matching — if not surpassing — the pandemic’s winter peak.
“It’s an issue that we still think we can address, and hopefully this thing will come and go sooner rather than later,” Sabiston said, referring to the variant. “We think this will help, and we think it will encourage employees who have been somewhat less excited about the vaccine than others to (get vaccinated).”
Commissioner Wilma Laney said she supported the policy, calling it a “very good idea.”
“We came a long way, and now it seems like we’re stepping back,” Laney said of the town’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus. “Anything that we can do to make things better, I think we need to go ahead and do that so we can see our holidays again and get back to normal.”
