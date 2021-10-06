Patricia Komorowski vaccine recipient

Patricia Komorowski of Woodlake received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst, as part of the Operation FirstShot program. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

FirstHealth of the Carolinas will offer Pfizer booster shots to eligible members of the public at clinics scheduled for October.

Appointments will be required, and the doses will be administered at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst, the same location where thousands received their first and second doses during Operation FirstShot efforts in the spring of 2021.

linics at the Fair Barn are scheduled for Oct. 12 and Oct. 19.

“We know that many people in our community have been looking forward to the day they could receive a booster shot, and we are thrilled to be able to offer even more protection against COVID-19,” FirstHealth CEO Mickey Foster said.

“Throughout the last several months, it has become crystal clear that vaccines are highly effective and prevent the worst outcomes from this virus.”

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available for the following Pfizer vaccine recipients who completed their initial series at least 6 months ago:

• 65 years and older

• 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• 18+ who work in high-risk settings

• 18+ who live in high-risk settings

Visit the CDC’s eligibility page for detailed information about who is eligible to receive a booster.

Schedule an appointment at www.FirstHealth.org/shot. If you have additional questions, call (910) 715-SHOT. http://www.firsthealth.org/shot

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days