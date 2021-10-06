FirstHealth of the Carolinas will offer Pfizer booster shots to eligible members of the public at clinics scheduled for October.
Appointments will be required, and the doses will be administered at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst, the same location where thousands received their first and second doses during Operation FirstShot efforts in the spring of 2021.
linics at the Fair Barn are scheduled for Oct. 12 and Oct. 19.
“We know that many people in our community have been looking forward to the day they could receive a booster shot, and we are thrilled to be able to offer even more protection against COVID-19,” FirstHealth CEO Mickey Foster said.
“Throughout the last several months, it has become crystal clear that vaccines are highly effective and prevent the worst outcomes from this virus.”
COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available for the following Pfizer vaccine recipients who completed their initial series at least 6 months ago:
• 65 years and older
• 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
• 18+ who work in high-risk settings
• 18+ who live in high-risk settings
Visit the CDC’s eligibility page for detailed information about who is eligible to receive a booster.
Schedule an appointment at www.FirstHealth.org/shot. If you have additional questions, call (910) 715-SHOT. http://www.firsthealth.org/shot
