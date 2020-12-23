FirstHealth Covid vaccine

A frontline nurse is one of the first recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine, photo courtesy of FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas began vaccinating frontline health care workers against COVID-19 on Wednesday at its hospital campuses in Richmond and Hoke counties, and workers at Montgomery Memorial Hospital will begin receiving shots in the coming days.

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at FirstHealth’s Richmond and Hoke hospitals on Tuesday afternoon after it received an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

As supplies expand, FirstHealth will continue to vaccinate its workforce according to phases determined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“Today is a great day for our frontline workers here. The pandemic has strained all of us, and I know our medical and hospital staffs were excited to see COVID-19 vaccines arrive,” said John Jackson, president of the southern region and administrator of Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond.

“We will work quickly to vaccinate those most at risk and continue to do everything we can to keep our patients and staff safe.”

Susan Beaty, R.N., president of the eastern region and administrator of FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Hoke, echoed Jackson’s thoughts.

“This really is about the heroic efforts of our frontline staff, both here at MRH-Hoke and across the FirstHealth system,” she said. “I’m excited to see vaccines arrive, and we are even more excited that they will help us bring this pandemic under control.”

FirstHealth’s vaccine efforts will coincide with ongoing COVID-19 mitigation strategies that include visitation restrictions, health screenings at all FirstHealth facilities and more.

FirstHealth also encourages people in the Sandhills to continue using the 3 Ws - wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands – to fight the spread of COVID-19.

(2) comments

Conrad Meyer

Thank you President Trump for keeping your promise to deliver a vaccine by the end of the year when all the naysayers said it could not be done! In fact, there are two approved suppliers now!

Report
jimmie canabera

Second that thought - thank you President Trump! May God Bless our President.

Report

