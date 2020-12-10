The recent surge in coronavirus cases is threatening to overwhelm FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Dr. Jenifir Bruno said the hospital had a record 64 patients with COVID-19 on Thursday. Nine of them were being treated in the facility’s intensive care unit. Two were breathing through ventilators.
“We’re averaging anywhere from about six to 10 new COVID admissions a day,” said Bruno, who was recently named chief medical officer for FirstHealth. “We’re seeing numbers that we haven’t seen before, and it’s putting a strain on the whole system and the nursing staff.”
The pressure is compounded by the attendant needs of COVID-19 patients, who Bruno said are more “resource-intensive” than people with other illnesses.
“This disease really puts a toll on a segment of the population,” she said. “There are people who get very sick and do not do well with it.”
More people are getting sick in the Sandhills. Over 404 new infections have been reported by the Moore County Health Department since Monday, and the hospital serves several surrounding counties where cases are also surging.
At least 70 residents of Moore County have died of complications from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, but that number doesn’t include the many non-residents who perished after being hospitalized in the county. Bruno said one to two COVID-19 patients are now dying every day at the hospital.
“It’s been very hard on the staff,” she said, adding that FirstHealth provides an in-house chaplain and wellness counseling for employees. “We’re looking at everything we can do to help the staff and thank them for everything they’ve done through all of this.”
FirstHealth is far from the only medical system strained by the coronavirus. Earlier this week, the federal Department of Health and Human Services released data showing that intensive care beds are filling up quickly at hospitals across the nation.
A total of 2,444 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina on Thursday. Half as many hospitalizations were reported in the state only a month earlier.
“Right now, the estimation in North Carolina is that we will not peak until the first week of January, and we’re already at very high numbers,” Bruno said. “So statewide and at FirstHealth if we continue where we are right now, we’re all going to be in trouble.”
Residents can help prevent the hospital from becoming overloaded, she said, by consulting with their primary care provider if they begin to feel ill.
“Many primary care providers have telehealth options and walk-in options where you can be treated without going to the emergency room. And if you get treated early, your condition doesn’t worsen and you don’t have to come to the emergency room or the hospital.”
The emergency department is of particular concern to Bruno. She worries that people in need of emergency care will face extended wait times if the hospital is stretched too thin.
“If we get to capacity and we don’t have the space or the staff to care for patients, my concern is that someone coming to the emergency department may have to wait for hours because we don’t have anyone available to treat them,” she said. “That’s the biggest concern right now.”
On Thursday, FirstHealth of the Carolinas announced it was restricting visitation to emergency departments in all four of its hospitals. No visitors older than 18 will be allowed in the departments until further notice, and visitation of any kind is prohibited for COVID-19 patients “except during end-of-life situations,” FirstHealth said.
“It’s very frightening to think that our hospital system could be overloaded,” Bruno said. “In the media all year, we’ve heard about this happening in different areas. But when it is actually at our home, in our hospital, you see it in a whole different light.”
One question. An important one. How many of these alleged COVID patients being admitted would have been admitted if the virus did not exist? Due to pre-existing conditions. Tell us the truth. Stop the fear mongering.
Stephen,
I have emailed FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital with your question for the chief medical officer.
