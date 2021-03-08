Covid vaccine card

FirstHealth of the Carolinas has launched a self-registration tool for eligible members of the public to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The following people from Groups 1, 2 and 3 are eligible:

  • People 65 and older
  • Health care workers
  • School staff
  • Childcare workers
  • Frontline essential workers (critical manufacturing, grocery stores, education, food and agriculture, government and community services, public safety and transportation)

FirstHealth Operation FirstShot vaccination clinics will continue in Moore, Richmond, Hoke and Montgomery counties as long as vaccine supply allows. Appointments are required, and weekly availability will be determined by vaccine allocation from the state. Recipients will be scheduled for a second dose, if indicated, when receiving their first.

To schedule a vaccine at an Operation FirstShot clinic in Moore, Hoke or Montgomery county, visit www.FirstHealth.org/shot.

To schedule a vaccine in Richmond County, call (910) 417-3030. Be prepared to leave a voicemail message with your name, date of birth, email address and a phone number where you can be reached. A representative of the hospital or health department will call you back within five business days to schedule the appointment.

Clinics in Hoke, Montgomery and Richmond counties administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which requires a second dose in approximately 28 days. Clinics in Moore County administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Vaccine recipients registering for the March 10 clinic will receive Pfizer doses, which requires a second dose in approximately 21 days. Those registering for the March 11 clinic will receive Johnson & Johnson, which is a single-dose vaccine and a second shot is not required.

Second dose appointments are guaranteed by FirstHealth; however, appointment dates are limited by vaccine allocation, so it is important to keep your appointment for your second dose when it is scheduled.

Do you have other questions about the vaccines? Visit www.FirstHealth.org/shot.

A FirstHealth MyChart account is not required to schedule a vaccine online. However, if you have a MyChart account, you will be able to schedule a vaccine appointment, receive appointment reminders, and have access to your health information through the secure online patient portal. To learn more, visit www.firsthealthmychart.org.

To learn more about eligibility, visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website for details on vaccine groups.

