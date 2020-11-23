Dr. Gretchen Arnoczy, an infectious diseases physician with FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said she’s “very impressed” with the speed at which two promising vaccine candidates have been developed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“The studies aren’t done, but so far it’s really good news,” Arnoczy said in a phone interview last week. “We’ve got two good candidates both showing high efficacy, both without major safety signals so far. That’s encouraging.”
Separate vaccines developed by the drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna have emerged as front-runners in the race to quell a pandemic that has killed more than 257,000 people in the United States. Pfizer said its vaccine is 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, while Moderna said its vaccine is 94.5 percent effective.
That 0.5-percent difference is probably negligible, according to Arnoczy. What really separates the two candidates, she said, is their cold-storage requirements.
“One big difference between the two is that the Pfizer vaccination has pretty significant cold-chain concerns,” Arnoczy said. “The distribution of that vaccine requires a very cold freezer that you’re not necessarily going to find in rural hospitals.”
Pfizer’s vaccine must be stored at about 94 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. If approved, the company plans on shipping it in special containers packed with dry ice.
“FirstHealth has purchased a freezer that goes cold enough for the Pfizer vaccine,” Arnoczy said. “We have a large system and if that vaccine becomes available, we want to be able to house and distribute it.”
She said Moderna’s vaccine is “more exciting” because it can be stored at warmer temperatures, making it easier to distribute. Both candidates must still be authorized by the Federal Drug Administration.
“I think everybody is looking at the safety data because the last thing we want is to rush a vaccine if it’s not safe,” Arnoczy said. “So far the data on these two particular vaccines is encouraging, but it’s really important to finish the studies and get all the data as we’re moving ahead on this.”
On Monday, the drugmaker AstraZeneca announced that its vaccine was shown to be about 70 percent effective in late-stage clinical trials, bringing a third candidate into the mix. Because FirstHealth of the Carolinas is the area’s largest health care system, the company will play a major role in the local distribution of whatever vaccine is ultimately approved by the FDA.
“Our system began working on a playbook for distribution even before we knew which company’s vaccine was going to show efficacy,” Arnoczy said. “Vaccinating a large population of people in ideally a short amount of time is a big undertaking.”
Thank you President Donald Trump for your bold leadership in clearing away regulations that would have otherwise prevented the development of this vaccine in such short time. Trump and America are showing the world how to get ‘er done. And we’re supposed to believe voters would want to replace our great President with Sleepy Joe Hiden? Never.
Kent, please keep the politics out of this. We'll need at least 70% of the population to take this vaccine before we can begin to achieve herd immunity. By the way, will you take it?
John Misiaszek
