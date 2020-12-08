A coronavirus vaccine is likely to arrive in Moore County next week, according to the area’s largest medical system.
Wes Cowell, administrative director of pharmacy and respiratory care at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, said the facility is anticipating a shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine candidate, which could receive final authorization from the Food and Drug Administration as soon as Thursday. The first batch will be limited to health care workers, employees in long-term care settings and certain first responders under the state’s four-phase vaccine distribution plan.
“We expect to begin administration of the vaccine to eligible employees within one to two days of receiving the shipment,” Cowell said Tuesday in a statement to The Pilot.
Pfizer’s vaccine has an efficacy rate of 95 percent, but must be kept at ultra-cold temperatures. Dr. Gretchen Arnoczy, an infectious diseases physician with FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said a special freezer has been installed at the hospital to store the vaccine.
“We have a large system and if that vaccine becomes available, we want to be able to house and distribute it,” Arnoczy said in a recent interview with The Pilot.
No major side effects were reported among participants in a trial for the two-dose vaccine. It will be shipped directly to North Carolina hospitals in containers packed with dry ice.
“For the past several weeks, a team of experts from across the FirstHealth system has been meeting to work through logistics and planning as we prepare to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Emily Sloan, assistant director of public relations for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, wrote in an email on Tuesday.
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital is not on the state’s list of 11 medical facilities that will receive early shipments of the vaccine ahead of the FDA’s hearing on Thursday. The nearest recipient on the state’s list, a copy of which was provided to The Pilot by The News and Observer, is Hoke Healthcare in Raeford.
Gov. Roy Cooper has said the vaccine will eventually be available at no cost to all North Carolinians, but it could take months to manufacture enough doses to cover the state’s general population. Meanwhile, infections are surging in Moore County and across the state.
The county saw a daily average of about 65 new coronavirus cases for the seven days ending Tuesday, more than five times the average reported during the first week of November. The Moore County Health Department is currently monitoring over 570 active cases of COVID-19, the most to date.
A total of 3,429 cases have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic. Matt Garner, public information officer for the health department, said 20 percent of those cases were added in the past two weeks alone.
Four coronavirus-related deaths were announced by the health department on Tuesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 70. Over 5,600 people have died of complications from COVID-19 across the state.
Cooper has signed an executive order requiring stores, restaurants and other businesses to close by 10 p.m., a measure he said is meant to rein in the state’s worsening trends. The order, which takes effect Friday, also prohibits bars and restaurants from serving alcohol after 9 p.m.
“I know that news of effective and safe vaccines has given us all hope, but vaccines aren’t here yet,” Cooper said during a news conference on Tuesday. “We have to act now to save lives, safeguard our hospital capacity and preserve our economy.”
