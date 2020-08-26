River belonged to a woman in Seven Lakes.

 Photographs courtesy Moore County Health Department

The state’s first dog to test positive for COVID-19 belonged to a woman in Seven Lakes, according to the Moore County Health Department.

River, an 8-year-old Newfoundland, died shortly after being diagnosed with the disease on Aug. 11. The infection was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory, which analyzed blood samples collected while the animal was being treated for “respiratory distress” at the N.C. State Veterinary Hospital in Raleigh, the Health Department said.

“His heart was still beating, but his lungs had stopped functioning,” the dog’s owner said in the news release. “CPR was administered but they couldn’t get his lungs to start working again and there was no ventilator available for him.”

The dog’s owner was not identified by the Health Department, which said she wished to remain anonymous. According to the news release, the woman believes River contracted the disease because “kids and adults flocked to him.”

“So many people were attracted to him, everyone always wanted to hug and pet him,” the woman said in the release. “While we may never know for certain, I’m pretty confident this is how River got this terrible virus.”

The Health Department said about 30 animals have tested positive for COVID-19 across the U.S. The agency said the disease appears to spread “from people to animals in some situations.”

Conversely, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states there is “no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading” the coronavirus to humans.

