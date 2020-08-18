Scheduling kinks and new logistical issues always complicate the first week of school, even without dramatic operating changes designed to prevent students and school staff from spreading COVID-19.
The 4,000 or so students who saw the inside of Moore County Schools’ classrooms on Monday for the first time since March had to be funnelled through temperature checks and confirm that they hadn’t been exposed to the virus in the last two weeks before setting foot in a school building.
Inside the buildings, classrooms each hold about 10 socially distanced students, and bagged lunches are free for all for the first two weeks.
Despite those new procedures, which vary slightly from school to school, school officials say that getting students back to class on Monday was relatively uneventful aside from the new screenings contributing to traffic congestion at larger schools.
"The level of preparation for the first day of school was very impressive. I found overwhelming evidence to validate the hard work, attention to detail, creativity and competence of our school-based and district staff,” said Superintendent Bob Grimesey. “Success really is achievable … as long as everyone follows the rules. So it should come as no surprise that we are upbeat about the first day of school."
The same students also attended class on Tuesday. For the foreseeable future, schools will use Wednesdays to clean and sanitize desks and high-touch areas before a separate cohort of students comes to school on Thursdays and Fridays.
Another 4,000 Moore County Schools students are enrolled in the district’s new Connect Virtual Academy, an entirely remote option for the fall semester.
“Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday we essentially have a third of our kids in the building, so that goes a long way with helping with the check-in process as kids are arriving, being able to spread them out in the building and make sure they’re socially distanced,” said Catherine Murphy, the district’s director for communications.
The reduced number of students attending in-person on any given day has vastly reduced the burden on the district’s buses and drivers. Transportation has been something of an Achilles heel for the district in recent years as it has struggled to maintain a full roster of bus drivers.
Usually the district plans routes based on filling each bus to capacity, since state funding is contingent upon operational efficiency, which means long routes in sparsely populated areas. But this year, buses can hold only one student –– or a pair of siblings –– per seat.
On the three days students aren’t on campus, they’re learning virtually with the same teacher they see on in-class days.
One early hiccup came on Monday morning, when the computer platform used by public schools statewide to manage student data crashed –– likely due to the simultaneous demand of districts getting the year underway with virtual learning.
More than half of North Carolina’s 115 public school districts are reopening with entirely virtual education plans in place, even though Gov. Roy Cooper authorized bringing students back to campus with “moderate” social distancing measures in place that effectively reduce building capacity by half.
Virtual learning this year, both for students on Moore County Schools’ hybrid instruction plan and the ones in the virtual academy, will be higher stakes than it was this past spring.
Though learning continued online after the abrupt closure of schools, students generally ended the year with the grades they had in mid-March, unless they were able to improve them through online work.
This year, Moore County Schools is distributing computing devices to all students, including those in elementary school. Chromebooks and iPads are available for all students in middle and high school, and elementary students enrolled in the virtual academy.
More devices are on-order to equip elementary students attending school under “Plan B” but aren’t expected to arrive until mid-September. For now, schools have enough devices for students to use while they’re on campus only.
Instruction at Moore County’s three public charter schools is also underway. At STARS Charter in Vass and Moore Montessori in Southern Pines, which both started on Monday, the start of the year is blending online and in-class learning.
The same is true for the Academy of Moore in Aberdeen, which started on Aug. 3. The Academy usually operates under a year-round calendar, but delays in the state’s decision-making about the return to class this year pushed back the start of school by two weeks.
Like the traditional public schools, the Academy has students attending two days per week: Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays. Originally the latter group was to attend school on Fridays as well, but the school has decided to dedicate that day to online learning for all students in order to give teachers additional planning time.
As the first school to start, the Academy is also the first to have to work through handling a suspected case of COVID-19. This week, the Academy notified parents of about 24 students that their children will need to quarantine until further notice. The state has issued guidelines for all public schools to follow if a student exhibits symptoms during the school day.
“We have had a teacher show some symptoms. She is being tested and we will know the results in one to three days,” Crystal Bonville, the Academy’s assistant director of education, said on Tuesday.
“In the meantime the students that she had direct contact with will have to quarantine: until the test results come back or for 14 days per state guidelines.”
Moore County Schools students who show symptoms, test positive, or who are exposed to the coronavirus will shift to all remote learning with their teacher until their case resolves.
Bonville said that the Academy is following similar protocols.
“We were already doing remote learning with part of the class each day anyway, so it's an easy transition,” she said.
“Those students will be remote learning as of today until the test comes back negative. Or, if anybody becomes symptomatic of course the process starts over with that person.”
(2) comments
“The 4,000 or so students who saw the inside of Moore County Schools’ classrooms on Monday for the first time since March had to be funnelled through temperature checks and confirm that they hadn’t been exposed to the virus in the last two weeks before setting foot in a school building.”
“The same students also attended class on Tuesday. For the foreseeable future, schools will use Wednesdays to clean and sanitize desks and high-touch areas before a separate cohort of students comes to school on Thursdays and Fridays.”
“Another 4,000 Moore County Schools students are enrolled in the district’s new Connect Virtual Academy, an entirely remote option for the fall semester.”
If relatively 4,000 saw the inside of schools on Monday, that means the other 4,000 will see it on their days, plus the 4,000 who are virtual only. Seems you forgot there are two sets of 4,000 seeing the insides of schools in a week, alternating with virtual learning.
Kent, I am not “the Wonder Women” – just someone who read the article and can multiply 4,000 times 3. Since figures are rounded, I think that comes close to your projected enrollment of 13,000.
MCS Administration had projected about 13,000 K-12 students for the 2020-2021 school year. This article states that only 8,000 are signed up. That implies a reduction of nearly 40%, which is consistent with earlier polling of parents and the very strong growth in home, private and charter schools. Or are the missing 5,000 students all doing virtual government schools? Can the Wonder Women please explain?
