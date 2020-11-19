With trends worsening across the state and nation, health officials are concerned that Thanksgiving gatherings could exacerbate the spread of the coronavirus. Following are answers to some questions you may have about how to safely celebrate the holiday.
Is it safe to travel to a relative’s house for Thanksgiving?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises against it.
“Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the agency said in a statement on Thursday. “Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”
That sentiment was echoed by Matthew Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department.
“We ask that individual family units celebrate at home and limit your travel and contact with others,” Garner said during Tuesday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Commissioners. “If you do gather, keep it small and stay local. Try to avoid extraneous travel as much as you can.”
What if I decide to travel anyway?
There are still steps you can take to reduce the risk of infection, but they may be impractical for many families.
The CDC suggests bringing your own food and dining utensils. You should also wear a mask when not actively eating or drinking. Sit at least 6 feet apart from other guests, preferably in an outdoor setting.
Keep in mind that an outdoor feast might not be feasible based on the current weather forecast, which calls for a low of about 49 degrees and a 40-percent chance of rain in Moore County on Thanksgiving. If you’re forced to move the meal indoors, the CDC recommends letting in “fresh air by opening windows and doors.”
“You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window,” the agency said. “This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows.”
Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people under a statewide order issued earlier this month by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Should I get tested if I plan on traveling?
Yes. Because people can spread COVID-19 without experiencing symptoms, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommends getting tested before visiting individuals who do not share the same household.
“A test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not yet have symptoms,” DHHS said in a statement. “However, a test can miss some infections. Furthermore, a negative test only gives you information for that point in time.”
Where can I get tested?
Drive-thru coronavirus testing will be offered next week at no cost to residents through a partnership between the local health department and Goshen Medical Center.
The testing event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday outside the Morganton Road Sports Complex in Southern Pines, across the street from the National Guard armory.
You’ll need to register in advance by calling 910-267-2044. Health insurance is not required, but insured individuals are asked to bring their policy information to the testing site.
Testing is also offered at the following places in Moore County, according to an online test-site finder maintained by Castlight Health.
• FirstHealth Convenient Care clinics in Pinehurst and Whispering Pines, where testing is available only to patients with symptoms or people who have been exposed to an individual who has already tested positive for COVID-19. For information, call 833-715-2819.
• CVS Pharmacy in Aberdeen, where an appointment is required and patients must register online at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing. For information, call 866-389-2727.
• FastMed Urgent Care in Aberdeen, where a pre-test screening is required. For information, call 910-724-2334
• Seven Lakes Prescription Shoppe in West End, where an appointment is required and the $129 charge for testing cannot be billed to your health insurance provider. For information, call 910-673-7467.
What about Black Friday shopping?
Consider taking advantage of those post-Thanksgiving deals from the comfort of home.
“Obviously, you want to avoid larger crowds, especially those that are occurring indoors,” Garner said. “We know that Black Friday goes hand-in-hand with Thanksgiving, but we ask that you limit that activity as well. Try to do most of your shopping online, if at all possible.”
Robert Wittmann, director of the Moore County Health Department, urged residents to do their Black Friday shopping online with local retailers, many of which have struggled during the pandemic.
“Buy from them as much as possible to support them during these hard times,” he said. “And if you don’t feel like cooking, you might want to check with one of our local restaurants. Pick up the food and bring it to your family to help support them.”
He added: “We all look forward to the day when we can return to normal and our businesses can do better.”
