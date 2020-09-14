Two employees of Penick Village in Southern Pines have tested positive for COVID-19.
The infections were announced Monday in a joint-statement from Jeffrey Hutchins, CEO of Penick Village, and Caroline Hendricks, chief operating officer for the long-term care community.
“Unfortunately, there is potential exposure to our residents in residential assisted living and in skilled nursing,” the statement said. “Residents with potential exposure have been tested and are isolating in their rooms.”
An outbreak is declared by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services whenever two or more cases of COVID-19 are identified in a long-term care setting. If a facility is experiencing an outbreak, all residents and staff members must undergo weekly testing.
Writing in the statement, Hutchins and Hendricks said they did not know if Penick Village would be added to the state’s list of active outbreaks.
“We have been asked if this is defined as an ‘outbreak,’ and honestly we are unsure but it may meet that definition,” the statement said. “However, what is most important to us, and we know to the entire Penick Village staff caring for your loved ones, is to continue to take all the steps we can to identify and prevent possible spread.”
A total of nine coronavirus outbreaks have been identified in Moore County since April, and seven of those outbreaks are considered active by NCDHHS. At least 247 of the county’s 1,498 COVID-19 cases, along with 13 of the county’s 22 deaths, have been linked to outbreaks in long-term care settings.
