A drive-thru COVID-19 testing event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 2-6 p.m., at the Moore County Health Department located at 705 Pinehurst Avenue in Carthage.
The testing event is open to all residents of Moore County with no physician referral required. Anyone who wishes to participate in testing should pre-register by calling 910-267-2044.
Testing is sponsored by the Moore County Health Department and Goshen Medical Center. There will be no out of pocket cost for testing, regardless of if an individual has health insurance or not. If you do have health insurance, please bring your insurance information with you when you come for testing.
This event is completely drive-thru only. All testing participants are instructed to remain in their vehicle throughout the testing process.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has a “Check My Symptoms” tool that can help determine if you’re recommended to be tested for COVID-19. That tool can be found at https://ncdhhs-covid19-dtra.powerappsportals.us/.
Other COVID-19 testing sites near you can be found by using the NCDHHS “Test Site Finder” application. That application can be found at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
