North Carolinians with medical conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 will be eligible for vaccination on Wednesday, a week earlier than expected.
Some of the newly eligible individuals include people with asthma, cancer, diabetes and heart disease, as well as smokers. Inmates and people experiencing homelessness will also be eligible under the expanded criteria announced by Gov. Roy Cooper.
During a news conference on Thursday, Cooper said the decision to open up eligibility to certain residents included in Group 4 of the state’s rollout plan was based on feedback from vaccine providers.
Other individuals in Group 4 will be eligible for shots beginning April 7, according to Cooper. That expansion is expected to include people who work in the following sectors:
• Chemical (including workers in petrochemical plants, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceutical facilities, consumer products)
• Commercial facilities (including retail workers, hotel workers)
• Communications and information technology (service repair dispatchers, data center operators)
• Defense industrial base (including workers supporting essential services to meet national security commitments)
• Energy (including electric, petroleum, natural and propane gas workers)
• Financial services (including workers who maintain systems for processing financial transactions, workers needed to provide consumer access to banking and lending services)
• Hazardous materials (including nuclear facilities workers, workers managing medical waste)
• Hygiene products and services (including laundromats, sanitation workers)
• Public works and infrastructure support services (including plumbers, electricians, exterminators, workers supporting parks)
• Residential facilities, housing and real estate
• Water and wastewater (including staff at water authorities, wastewater treatment facilities, water sampling and monitoring)
Vaccinations remain open to previously eligible residents including frontline health care workers, people in long-term care facilities, K-12 school employees and all adults age 65 and older. Thursday’s announcement comes a week after the state expanded vaccinations to frontline essential workers, a broad category that includes the following professionals.
• Police officers, firefighters and paramedics
• Security guards and detention officers
• Restaurant, pharmacy and grocery store employees
• Farmers and people who work in food processing plants
• Mail carriers and other postal workers
• Social workers, court workers and people who work in homeless shelters
• Veterinarians and their staff
• Mechanics, public transit drivers, DMV employees and workers who maintain highway infrastructure
• Instructors and support staff at colleges and universities
• Clergy and elected officials
Nearly 15,000 people in Moore County had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
This story is developing; check back for updates.
(2) comments
Trump Vaccine for the CCP flu, phony scam-demic.
So which is it Kent you’re praising Trump for the vaccine , yet You claim it is a phony Pandemic
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.