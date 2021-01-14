Following newly announced guidance from the federal government, all North Carolinians age 65 and older will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
The change, first reported Thursday by The News and Observer, comes amid a statewide effort to inculcate people age 75 and older under Phase 1B of the N.C. Department of Health and Humans Services’ four-stage vaccination plan. Earlier this week, Alex M. Azar II, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said his agency is now advising states to “open vaccinations to all people age 65 and over.”
“Expanding eligibility to all of the vulnerable is the fastest way to protect the vulnerable,” Azar said during an Operation Warp Speed briefing in Washington, D.C. “It's simply much easier to manage allocating vaccines and appointments to everyone over 65 rather than narrower, more complex categories, and it enables states to use much more diverse administration channels.”
It was not immediately clear how or when the expanded guidance would be implemented in Moore County, where the first dose of the vaccine was administered to eligible senior citizens under the previous age requirement on Tuesday.
This story is developing; check back for updates.
