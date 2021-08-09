Public school students and employees in Moore County will be required to wear face coverings indoors through the end of September.

The Moore County Board of Education on Monday voted 4-3 in support of a staff recommendation to make masking mandatory for students and faculty members. Similar mandates are currently in place at multiple charter schools in the county, as well as at Sandhills Community College.

More than 20 audience members weighed in on the subject during the public-comment period of the meeting, with the vast majority of the speakers saying they opposed mandatory masking for students.

The decision comes amid a countywide surge in COVID-19 infections, which has been fueled largely by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus. Over 330 new cases have been recorded by the local health department since Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated; check back for updates.

Barbara Misiaszek

How would I ever guess which 3 members voted against the mask requirement? Jaymie, you going to report on that?

John Misiaszek

Russell McAllister

Hurrah for common sense in its ongoing battles with ideologic nonsense!

