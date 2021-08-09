Public school students and employees in Moore County will be required to wear face coverings indoors through the end of September.
The Moore County Board of Education on Monday voted 4-3 in support of a staff recommendation to make masking mandatory for students and faculty members. Similar mandates are currently in place at multiple charter schools in the county, as well as at Sandhills Community College.
More than 20 audience members weighed in on the subject during the public-comment period of the meeting, with the vast majority of the speakers saying they opposed mandatory masking for students.
The decision comes amid a countywide surge in COVID-19 infections, which has been fueled largely by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus. Over 330 new cases have been recorded by the local health department since Tuesday.
This story is developing and will be updated; check back for updates.
(2) comments
How would I ever guess which 3 members voted against the mask requirement? Jaymie, you going to report on that?
John Misiaszek
Hurrah for common sense in its ongoing battles with ideologic nonsense!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.