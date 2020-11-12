Moore County appears to be making strides in curbing the spread of the coronavirus, even as trends worsen across the state and nation.
Over 3,119 new infections were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday — the biggest single-day surge since the start of the pandemic. Coronavirus hospitalizations also topped 1,240 for the first time, straining medical systems in some parts of the state. The United States set similar records on Thursday, with more than 152,000 new cases and nearly 60,100 hospitalizations.
Yet cases are on the decline in Moore County, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. While the county saw an average of about 20 new cases for every 10,000 residents over the two-week period that ended Thursday, higher infection rates were reported in each of the nine counties that touch Moore.
And the positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County has hovered within DHHS’ desired threshold of 5 percent in recent days. That’s better than the statewide average, which stood at nearly 8 percent on Thursday.
Hospitalizations have remained stable as well, with the local health department reporting a daily average of about 12 hospitalizations for the past two weeks. A dozen residents were hospitalized as of Thursday, the department said.
“If you look at the trends for other counties in the state, they’re breaking records every other day for daily cases,” said Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department. “But we’ve seen some declines, and we just hope that we can keep up the momentum.”
Another encouraging sign: outbreaks have been reined in at several nursing homes and assisted living communities.
There were active outbreaks at four local long-term care facilities as of Tuesday, down from eight at the beginning of November. This bodes well for the area’s numbers moving forward, as about 20 percent of Moore County’s cases are tied to outbreaks in long-term care settings, along with 40 of the county’s 59 coronavirus-related deaths.
Garner couldn’t point to any one factor driving down the local numbers, but he believes the health department’s continued promotion of the three Ws — a mnemonic device created by the state to remind people to wash their hands, wear face coverings and wait 6 feet apart in public settings — is playing a part in the county’s improvement.
“We hope that our efforts trying to promote social distancing and mask-wearing have helped,” he said. “We’ve tried to really double-down on that, and our best guess right now is that’s been effective.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally weighed in on the effectiveness of face coverings earlier this week by updating its official guidance to emphasize that masks protect wearers from infection. For months, the CDC had acknowledged only that face coverings help prevent infected individuals from spreading the virus.
While the health department is encouraged by the recent data, Garner noted that the county’s progress is fragile. He worries that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among residents, making people more likely to let down their guard.
“We’ve still got to be vigilant, especially with people gathering for Thanksgiving and shopping on Black Friday,” he said. “We want people to be able to celebrate, but we hope people will alter their plans to be more conducive to slowing the spread.”
Private get-togethers have been of particular concern to state health officials in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Tuesday reducing North Carolina’s limit on indoor gatherings from 25 to 10 people.
“The science shows that the transmission of this virus is much greater indoors, and the more people who are gathered, the easier this virus can spread,” Cooper said during a news conference. “We saw increasing spread from social gatherings in October. This reduction in our indoor-gathering limit aims to slow the spread and bring down our numbers.”
The mandate, which takes effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, also extends Phase 3 of Cooper’s plan to slowly ease coronavirus restrictions until at least Dec. 4. Outdoor gatherings remain limited to 50 people.
On Monday, the drug-maker Pfizer announced that its vaccine candidate for COVID-19 appears to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease. The success rate is based on findings from a clinical trial that began in July, the company said.
The vaccine is awaiting authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Even if it’s authorized, it could be months before doses of the vaccine are made available to the public.
Still, Garner hopes the promising development will “give hope” to residents who have grown tired of following the state’s infection-control recommendations. During a conference call with members of the Moore County Emergency Planning Committee on Thursday, Robert Wittmann, director of the health department, said his agency has been updating its countywide vaccination plan to include the latest guidance from state and federal entities.
