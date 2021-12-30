The winter resurgence of COVID-19 has stoked demand for coronavirus testing in Moore County.
Rapid testing kits that can be administered at home are flying off the shelves at local pharmacies, prompting both Walgreens and CVS to limit the number of tests that customers can buy. Matt Garner, interim director of the Moore County Health Department, said his agency plans to resume its weekly testing events following an uptick in “questions from the public regarding testing.”
People are even visiting the emergency room in search of tests. On Wednesday, FirstHealth of the Carolinas said it has seen “an increase in patients coming to the emergency department for COVID-19 testing.”
“We encourage people to contact their primary care provider, local health department or a FirstHealth Convenient Care Clinic to obtain a COVID-19 test,” Dan Barnes, president of FirstHealth Physician Group, said in a statement. “The emergency department is for those who need emergency care.”
The rise in demand for testing comes as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to accelerate the spread of COVID-19.
Over 360 new infections were recorded by the Moore County Health Department from Dec. 23 to Wednesday, a 64 percent increase from the previous week. Over 110 cases were added Thursday, the highest single-day tally in recent memory.
With an untold number of people now using rapid tests at home, the actual number of new cases could be much larger. Residents are not required to notify the department when they test positive using an at-home kit.
“It is not mandatory for someone to formally report a positive result generated from an at-home test,” Garner said. “However, if you do get a positive result using an at-home test, it’s a good idea to follow-up with your health care provider who can then perform a confirmatory P.C.R. test.”
Polymerase chain reaction, or P.C.R., tests are more accurate than the antigen tests sold in pharmacies, but they must be sent to a lab and can take as many as three days to process. Most at-home tests provide results in 15 minutes or less.
“There could be quite a few positives from home testing that go unreported but what’s most important is that those who test positive follow the same prevention protocols as they would if they were tested through a lab facility, which would include staying home, isolating themselves from others and informing any close contacts that they may have been exposed,” Garner said.
Citing a 20 percent spike in coronavirus-related hospitalizations over the past three days, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday urged vaccinated North Carolinians to get booster shots. While the vaccines alone are not as effective at preventing infection from Omicron compared with earlier variants, preliminary data from South Africa shows that boosters can greatly improve protection against the fast-spreading variant.
“Now is the time to get your booster shot,” Kody H. Kinsley, the state’s chief deputy secretary for health and soon-to-be secretary of DHHS, said in a statement. “We have plenty of vaccine in the state, and getting a booster shot, or getting vaccinated if you aren’t already, dramatically decreases the risk of severe illness and hospitalization from the Omicron variant.”
According to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated individuals who have not received a booster should quarantine for five days if exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. Vaccinated individuals who have received a booster do not need to quarantine following exposure, the CDC said.
While DHHS does not share county-level data on booster shots, the agency reported that 54 percent of Moore County’s population was fully vaccinated as of Thursday. If counting only residents aged 18 or older, about 65 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
A total of 15,090 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Moore County by the local health department since the start of the pandemic. At least 260 residents have died in connection with the disease, according to the department.
