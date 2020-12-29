Coronavirus vaccinations began this week at long-term care facilities in Moore County, giving hope to the many at-risk seniors who have spent most of the year in isolation.
People in nursing homes and assisted living communities are included in the first phase of the state’s four-stage rollout for the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has enlisted CVS and Walgreens pharmacies to administer the vaccine at no cost to employees and residents of long-term care facilities.
The first doses of Moderna’s vaccine were administered Tuesday at The Greens, a Pinehurst nursing home that has suffered two outbreaks of the virus. More than 100 infections and multiple deaths are linked to the most recent outbreak.
“We have gone through some dark times since COVID hit in March so we are very excited the vaccine will be offered free of charge to all of our residents and staff members,” said Wendy Leary, administrator of the nursing home. “We are hopeful the vaccine is the dawning light at the end of the long COVID tunnel.”
Vaccination is voluntary for residents, but Leary said The Greens hopes to inoculate everyone at the nursing home.
“While we understand and respect everyone’s right to choice, it is our goal is to have 100 percent of our residents and staff vaccinated,” she said. “We have provided a tremendous amount of education regarding the vaccine to our residents, staff and family members.”
The vaccine was administered Monday to employees and residents at Magnolia Gardens, an assisted living community in Southern Pines. That facility also experienced a large outbreak earlier this year.
Amanda Bumin, executive director of Seven Lakes Assisted Living and Memory Care, said vaccinations are expected to begin at her facility on Jan. 22. The arrival of the vaccine, she said, provides some much-needed respite from "10 months filled with anxiety."
“It is exciting that we have the opportunity to be among the first people to have that protection,” she said. “I believe in science, and I trust the medical professionals who developed this. It’s a privilege for us to get this before anybody else, and I think we need to treat it as such.”
Bumin herself tested positive for COVID-19 after the virus spread through Seven Lakes Assisted Living in July. Three of the facility’s elderly residents died of complications from the disease over the course of a single day at the height of the outbreak, according to the Moore County Health Department.
"We've seen the suffering caused by COVID-19," Bumin said. "Once our residents are all protected and we're protected, we can sleep soundly knowing that they aren't going to suffer."
Front-line health care workers are also eligible to receive the vaccine before it becomes available to the general public.
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital has received 2,925 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which must be kept at an ultra-cold temperature in a special freezer. Both vaccines require two shots, administered about a month apart, to be fully effective.
Emily Sloan, director of public relations for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said 740 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine had been administered to front-line workers at the hospital as of Tuesday morning.
“We are continuing our vaccination efforts and have clinics set up twice a day every weekday for staff,” she said.
Adults with high risk of complications from COVID-19 are next in line for the vaccine under Phase 1B, along with adults who have two or more chronic health conditions.
Phase 2 will cover adults with only one chronic condition and individuals ages 65 and older. Inmates, migrant farm workers, school employees and people in homeless shelters are also included in Phase 2.
Phase 3 is for students and workers in "industries critical to a functioning society and at an increased risk of exposure,” according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The rest of the population will be vaccinated during Phase 4.
There is no official timeline for the different phases, and the speed at which the state moves from one phase to the next will be largely determined by supply.
