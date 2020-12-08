The coronavirus has now claimed 70 lives in Moore County, with four new deaths announced Tuesday by the local health department.
One of the newly announced deaths involves a man "between the ages of 50 and 64" whose infection is blamed on community spread, the department said. He died on Thursday.
The three other individuals were all elderly residents of long-term care facilities ravaged by outbreaks.
The health department said a man who lived at the Southern Pines nursing home run by St. Joseph of the Pines died Friday of complications from COVID-19. A woman died Thursday at The Greens, a nursing home in Pinehurst, according to the department.
The remaining death involved a woman who lived at Magnolia Gardens, an assisted living facility in Southern Pines. She died on Nov. 11, nearly a month before Tuesday's announcement.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, blamed the delay on a late-arriving death certificate. The woman is the ninth person to perish in connection with the outbreak at Magnolia Gardens, which is now considered to be concluded by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Forty-nine of the county's coronavirus deaths are linked to outbreaks in long-term care settings.
The county saw a daily average of about 63 infections for the seven days ending Monday, more than five times the average reported during the first week of November. The Moore County Health Department also said it was monitoring over 540 active cases of COVID-19, the most reported since the start of the pandemic.
The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in the county stood at 10.1 percent on Monday, the highest in recent memory. The rate was 7.6 percent only a week earlier.
Part of the recent spike in infections can be attributed to ongoing outbreaks in long-term care settings, which account for a large number of the county’s total cases.
“These facilities were constructed in a way that makes it kind of difficult to space people out,” Garner said during Monday’s meeting of the board of health. “When they were built, the idea was that socialization was a good thing (for residents) in nursing homes, but now you’re faced with having to isolate folks and keep them separated from folks who are not infected.”
Employees of long-term care facilities are required by the state to undergo bi-weekly coronavirus testing. But Melissa Fraley, director of nursing for the Moore County Health Department, said the virus is still entering nursing homes though staff members who become infected between tests.
“In a lot of cases, folks are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic and they don’t realize they are positive or contagious until the facility has conducted routine testing,” she said.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced an executive order requiring stores, restaurants and other businesses across North Carolina to close by 10 p.m. The new mandate, which takes effect Friday, also prohibits bars and restaurants from serving alcohol after 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.