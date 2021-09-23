covid19 microscope

An image from an electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange), the respiratory virus that causes COVID-19, emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in a lab.

 IMAGE VIA STANFORD UNIVERSITY

Moore County’s COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 234, with 11 new fatal infections announced this week by the local health department.

Matt Garner, public information officer for the department, said the deceased individuals include two residents of Quail Haven Village, a Pinehurst nursing home that is currently experiencing its third outbreak of COVID-19.

Data released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that three elderly residents have perished in the current outbreak at Quail Haven. Thirteen deaths are linked to previous outbreaks at the nursing home.

Over 12,680 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Moore County, with 336 new infections added since Monday alone. About 1.8 percent of the county’s cases have been fatal.

This story is developing.

