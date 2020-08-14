Moore County has now recorded outbreaks in seven long-term care facilities with the addition of Quail Haven Village in Pinehurst.
On Friday, the Moore County Health Department received confirmation of positive COVID-19 test results for a resident and an employee at the facility.
The Health Department said that both positive test results were generated during voluntary testing of all Quail Haven staff and residents on Aug. 7 and Aug. 10.
An outbreak is declared by the state whenever two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported at a nursing home, assisted living facility or prison.
Other long-term-care facilities that have experienced coronavirus outbreaks in Moore County include: Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; Seven Lakes Assisted Living & Memory Care; Fox Hollow Senior Living; Accordius at Aberdeen; The Greens, and Peak Resources Pinelake.
The Health Department is considering the outbreaks at Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Fox Hollow Senior Living to be concluded, as there was no evidence of continued transmission within those facilities after a 28-day period.
Of Moore County's 20 known coronavirus-related deaths, 12 have been related to outbreaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.