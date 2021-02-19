The Moore County jail is part of the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center in Carthage

The Moore County Detention Center is part of the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center in Carthage.

 File Photograph/The Pilot

Two officers and an inmate at the Moore County Detention Center recently tested positive for COVID-19, making it likely that an outbreak will be declared at the jail. 

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more active infections in a so-called congregate living facility. Two cases can quickly lead to more infections, as seen at the many local nursing homes and assisted living communities that have been ravaged by the virus. 

In a news release announcing the outbreak, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said the infected inmate and detention officers all tested positive this week. The inmate is being kept in quarantine away from the jail’s general population, according to the sheriff’s office. 

"This inmate’s positive test marks only the sixth time since the onset of the COVID pandemic that a Moore County inmate has received a confirmed positive test,” the agency said in a statement. “To date, all inmates who have tested positive have been asymptomatic and have recovered completely.”

When an outbreak is declared at a facility, all residents and staff members must undergo weekly coronavirus testing. An outbreak is considered to be concluded only after a facility goes 28 days with no evidence of continued transmission.

DHHS lists places with ongoing outbreaks in an online report that is updated twice a week with the latest available data on cases and deaths. 

The report, which was last updated about 4 p.m. on Friday, does not yet include the Moore County Detention Center, but it does list seven of the county’s nursing homes and four assisted living communities with ongoing outbreaks.

The below chart combines the most recent data available from DHHS with independent reporting by The Pilot to create a comprehensive picture of both ongoing and concluded outbreaks in Moore County.

A chart showing infections and deaths in connection with COVID-19 outbreaks in local congregate living settings as of Feb. 19, 2021.

A chart showing infections and deaths in connection with COVID-19 outbreaks in local congregate living settings as of Feb. 19, 2021.

Several long-term care facilities in the area have suffered more than one outbreak, as denoted above. Note that some of the deaths related to active outbreaks in The Pilot’s chart have been acknowledged by DHHS but not by the Moore County Health Department, which has consistently struggled to provide timely death reporting to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days