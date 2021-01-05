The Moore County Health Department failed to report several COVID-19 deaths in December, according to death certificates obtained by The Pilot.
A review of every death certificate filed last month with the Moore County Register of Deeds found that at least 17 residents died of the disease from Dec. 2 to Dec. 30, but only nine of those deaths were announced by the health department. The certificates show that three additional, unannounced deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 since New Year’s Day.
On Monday, the department said the coronavirus had claimed a total of 77 lives in Moore County. Based on an analysis by The Pilot, the actual number could be closer to 90.
Many of the unannounced deaths involve elderly residents of The Greens, a Pinehurst nursing home that has been ravaged by the virus. Death certificates list COVID-19 as the “immediate cause of death” for at least 10 residents of the nursing home, but the health department had only reported one of the deaths as of Monday evening.
Wendy Leary, administrator of The Greens, said the first dose of Moderna’s two-shot coronavirus vaccine was administered last week to the facility’s residents and staff members.
Throughout the pandemic, the health department has faced criticism for failing to disseminate timely information about the virus. In November, the agency sent out a news release announcing multiple deaths that happened amid an outbreak a month earlier at Magnolia Gardens, an assisted living community in Southern Pines.
All of the certificates related to those deaths had been signed by a deputy registrar for the health department, meaning the agency knew about the deaths weeks before they were announced. In response to questions from The Pilot about the delayed reporting, a health department spokesperson said the agency planned to pay closer attention to the death certificates moving forward.
“We have asked our deputy registrars to flag and copy for immediate review any incoming death certificates that list COVID-19 as either a primary or contributory cause of death so that we might minimize any future delays in reporting to the public,” Matt Garner, public information officer for the health department, said on Dec. 3.
But all of the certificates reviewed on Monday by The Pilot bore signed authorization from the health department, which has not announced any new deaths since Dec. 21. At least eight people have perished in the weeks following that announcement, according to the documents.
Complicating matters, COVID-19 did not directly cause one of the deaths reported by the health department in mid-December.
Writing in a news release at the time, the department said a man died on Dec. 10 in connection with an outbreak at Quail Haven Village, a nursing home in Pinehurst. The Pilot has confirmed that the deceased individual was Charles Setzer, a 95-year-old Navy veteran whose death certificate lists dementia as his immediate cause of death.
According to the certificate, COVID-19 was a “contributing factor” in Setzer’s death, but not the “underlying cause.” Lynn Setzer, his daughter, said he recovered from a “really tough” bout with the disease in November.
“Although COVID is listed as being on his personal landscape, it’s stretching the truth to say that his was a ‘covid’ death,” Lynn Setzer said.
In announcing Charles Setzer’s death, the health department appears to have gone against its stated policy of only reporting deaths involving individuals who “died without fully recovering from COVID-19 and who had no alternative cause of death identified” on their death certificates. He is not included in The Pilot’s independent tally of COVID-19 deaths.
The health department is overseen by the Moore County Board of Health. Louis Gregory, a county commissioner who serves as an ex-officio member of the board, said he plans to ask the health department about the discrepancies in its reporting during Tuesday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Commissioners.
“I’m very concerned with the information that we’re providing to the public,” Gregory said in a phone interview on Monday. “It should be accurate.”
Click the image below to view all of the death certificates filed for residents who have died of COVID-19 since Dec. 2. We have redacted certain information in the interest of privacy for the deceased individuals and their families.
(11) comments
Yes, I agree with all commenters here that Jamie is doing an excellent job of reporting real facts on COVID in Moore County. Keep up the good work, Jamie!
My mother died directly from covid at The Greens 12/20/2020. She had dementia, but was otherwise in good health. She was the 3rd resident to test positive, 2 wks prior to her death. I have been waiting to read about the ravages of the deaths there, and yet to read about it until this article. My mother would still be here maybe even many years. I just wish people realized how mant deaths are hidden.
So very, very sorry for your loss.
Thank you
I had messaged you the other day through messenger on FB. My Mom passed at The Greens Dec 14. We had also talked previously when the outbreak was first reported.
If the reporting from the Moore County Health Department has been so unreliable for the past year, why does anyone pay any attention at all to what they say or report?
Some of us are directly affected and want the public to know, the facts are not reported.
I share your sorrow and your pain. I suspected these deaths were underreported.
One News Now: “Inflated death toll allowing 'antithesis of a free society'” “ Senator Jensen suspects money is what made it possible
"If you could hit a threshold of 161 admissions to your hospital with COVID-19 diagnosis between January and June, you received $77,000 of additional money for each one of those admissions," the legislator/doctor explained.”
Kent, QUIT !!
Jaymie,again-great reporting.
John Misiaszek
Second that! Jaymie doing a super job of keeping us informed. Shame on the Moore County Health Department - when is action going to be taken?
